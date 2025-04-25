“This s**t it don’t stop”: Deion Sanders Jr. captures Shedeur partying despite being snubbed by NFL teams in the first round

One name that was not called during the first round of the NFL Draft was Shedeur Sanders. Despite the letdown, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was partying after the inaugural night of the event ended.
A story posted on Deion Sanders Jr.'s Instagram account showed Shedeur Sanders singing after the first night of the Draft.
"When u know God is I control, This s*** It don't stop," Deion Sanders Jr. wrote.
Sanders is now expected to go on day two of the Draft, but the range where he could be selected is uncertain.
Sanders' draft value plummeted during the pre-draft process. The former Colorado quarterback was initially expected to be among the top five picks in the NFL Draft. As the event drew closer, there were questions about whether he would drop down to the second half of the round.
Some analysts expected Sanders to be the second quarterback off the board, but that didn't happen either. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart was selected by the New York Giants after the team moved back into the first round.
During his senior year at Colorado, Sanders passed for 4,143 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, while leading the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl appearance.
The second and third rounds of the NFL Draft will take place Friday night at Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Shedeur Sanders addresses falling out of the first round
After the first 32 picks of the NFL Draft ended with Shedeur Sanders still on the board, Coach Prime posted a video of the quarterback addressing those at his draft gathering.
"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything possible, everything possible," he said. "I don't feel like this happened for no reason. All of this is, of course, fuel to the fire.
"Under no circumstances did we all know this was going to happen, but we understand we on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day. We going to be happy regardless. Legendary."
Sanders will now look to become the second quarterback selected in the second round in the last four years, matching Will Levis, selected at 33rd overall by the Tennessee Titans in 2023.
Falling out of the first round means the team that drafts Sanders will not get the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.
