College football fans don't seem to like Oklahoma State's coach Mike Gundy's latest idea on how to revive the Bedlam rivalry. After Oklahoma left the Big 12 to join the SEC, the rivalry with OSU was over for the time being. However, Gundy would like to see it brought back but in a different way, as he pitched a spring game against Oklahoma.

"Honestly, for us, we should do a home and home with OU in the spring…," Gundy said via On3. "They should come here on the 19th. I think their’s is earlier in the year, we should go down there and play a home-and-home against each other in the spring. Charge $25 a head, they can use it for NIL, we can use it for NIL. If they don’t want to do two in one spring, we can do one here this year, do it there next year, and split the gate. Because we get tired of practicing against each other.”

Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State is one of the most popular rivalries in college sports, but college fans don't seem to like Gundy's idea.

"This s**t is a joke," a fan said.

"Maybe to let nothing but 3rd and fourth stringers play. And do helmet/shoulder pads only. If Play makers get hurt before that season over a spring game heads would roll lol," another fan said.

A common complaint is that players may get hurt in a meaningless spring game. Other fans also don't think it would raise that much money for NIL.

"I personally don’t think 25$ a head will generate that much NIL money. I could be wrong. It’s a great idea to have both schools doing a spring game. There are so many other ways and ideas to generate more NIL money," a fan said.

However, some fans do think it is a good idea and would like to see it come to fruition.

"As cool as it sounds it would probably be a bad idea for health and safety reasons. Neither team would want to get injured," one fan said.

Although Mike Gundy wants it to come to fruition, it is unlikely colleges will be allowed to play or practice against other college teams in the spring.

How has the Bedlam rivalry gone?

The Bedlam rivalry which features Oklahoma and Oklahoma State began in 1904 and has been played 118 times. Oklahoma has dominated the rivalry leading the series 91-20-7 but Oklahoma State won the last game in 2023, as the rivalry is paused for the time being.

The largest margin of victory was a 75-0 win for Oklahoma in 1904, while the largest win streak is 19 games for the Sooners, stretching from 1946 to 1964.

