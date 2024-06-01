"This season is gonna be a movie": Former Clemson OT Zechariah Owens has high hopes ahead of debut season with Deion Sanders' Colorado team

Offensive tackle Zechariah Owens left the Clemson Tigers in April and joined the Colorado Buffaloes. Owens was a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

In a video posted on social media, Owens spoke about his hopes for the season with Deion Sanders' Buffaloes.

"They got me now, the best O-line in the country," Owens said. "This season is gonna be a movie, man."

Zechariah Owens played his freshman season with the Clemson Tigers. Coming out of Eagles Landing Christian Academy in Georgia, Owens didn't make a large difference in a Clemson offensive line that struggled in 2023 due to the injuries to key players.

Owens only played in two games last season, making his transfer from Clemson almost guaranteed due to a lack of play.

He has found a home with Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes in a move that will benefit both sides.

With the Buffaloes, Owens will be given a better chance to play. He will use his small amount of experience playing for a top-level program to help develop his play and those around him. Additionally, he has not lost a year of eligibility and can play for four years.

The arrival of Owens will also benefit Colorado. The Buffaloes are rebuilding the team under Sanders after a disappointing season. One of the main areas that they are rebuilding is their offensive line. Bringing Owens to the offensive line will provide talent to something that has struggled.

Will the Colorado Buffaloes have a successful 2024 season?

In his video, Zechariah Owens described the upcoming season as "a movie." But, even with Owens' confidence, will the Colorado Buffaloes be successful in the 2024 season?

The season will be different for the Buffaloes when compared to previous ones. For many years, Colorado played in the Pac-12, where they mostly spent their team near the bottom of the standings.

But the Pac-12 is no more, and the Buffaloes, like many of their fellow teams, moved to the Big 12.

While this conference does have some strong teams, like the Oklahoma State Cowboys, it lacks a powerhouse team, with the departure of the Texas Longhorns to the SEC.

This means the Buffaloes may have an easier time in the Big 12 this year. However, apart from Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, the team lacks strong players.

This, paired with the off-field drama associated with Deion Sanders' time with the Colorado Buffaloes, means that the team is widely seen to be struggling again in 2024.

