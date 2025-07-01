"This season they're underrated": CFB insider makes no mistakes with bold prediction for Cade Klubnik & Co. in LSU season opener

Quarterback Cade Klubnik will be leading the Clemson Tigers' offense when they take on the LSU Tigers in their 2025 season opener. The game will take place at Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson on Aug. 30.

While there's just under two months remaining until the Clemson-LSU clash, ESPN analyst Heather Dinich predicts that Klubnik and Co. will start the season off with a win.

"I think that this is a team (Clemson) that could be very special," Dinich said on College Football's "Get Up" show on Tuesday (9:48). "I think the defensive line might be the best in the country, with Cade Klubnik coming back, and this is a team I thought last year, was overrated. This year, I think they're underrated.

"I've got them No. 2 preseason in my Top 25, behind Penn State."

Clemson qualified for the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff last season as the No. 12 seed. However, the Tigers didn't make it past the first round and lost 38-24 to Texas.

It will be interesting to see if Clemson can make it to the playoffs in the upcoming season. Dabo Swinney and Co. will want to get off to a winning start against LSU, which hasn't won any of its season openers in the past five years.

ESPN analyst suggests Cade Klubnik could go as No.1 pick in 2026 NFL draft

Clemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik - Source: Imagn

ESPN analyst Matt Miller believes Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik could go as the No.1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft if he has a strong senior year at Clemson.

"Klubnik enters the season as my No. 1 QB," Miller said via ESPN. "In 2024, he threw for 3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions, highlighted by a gutsy performance against Texas in the College Football Playoff (336 passing yards, three TDs, one INT). Klubnik reminds me of Baker Mayfield — whom Cleveland selected with the No. 1 pick in 2018 — in terms of arm strength, mobility and playmaking awareness."

Miller also said that Klubnik has similarities to Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield.

In three seasons (two as a starter) at Clemson, Klubnik has recorded 7,180 passing yards, 57 touchdowns, 18 interceptions and 13 rushing TDs. He has compiled a 19-9 record as a starter.

