  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "This season they're underrated": CFB insider makes no mistakes with bold prediction for Cade Klubnik & Co. in LSU season opener

"This season they're underrated": CFB insider makes no mistakes with bold prediction for Cade Klubnik & Co. in LSU season opener

By Arnold
Published Jul 01, 2025 21:07 GMT
Clemson v Texas - Playoff First Round - Source: Getty
CFB insider makes no mistakes with bold prediction for Cade Klubnik & Co. in LSU season opener - Source: Getty

Quarterback Cade Klubnik will be leading the Clemson Tigers' offense when they take on the LSU Tigers in their 2025 season opener. The game will take place at Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson on Aug. 30.

Ad

While there's just under two months remaining until the Clemson-LSU clash, ESPN analyst Heather Dinich predicts that Klubnik and Co. will start the season off with a win.

"I think that this is a team (Clemson) that could be very special," Dinich said on College Football's "Get Up" show on Tuesday (9:48). "I think the defensive line might be the best in the country, with Cade Klubnik coming back, and this is a team I thought last year, was overrated. This year, I think they're underrated.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I've got them No. 2 preseason in my Top 25, behind Penn State."
youtube-cover
Ad

Clemson qualified for the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff last season as the No. 12 seed. However, the Tigers didn't make it past the first round and lost 38-24 to Texas.

It will be interesting to see if Clemson can make it to the playoffs in the upcoming season. Dabo Swinney and Co. will want to get off to a winning start against LSU, which hasn't won any of its season openers in the past five years.

Ad

ESPN analyst suggests Cade Klubnik could go as No.1 pick in 2026 NFL draft

Clemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik - Source: Imagn
Clemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik - Source: Imagn

ESPN analyst Matt Miller believes Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik could go as the No.1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft if he has a strong senior year at Clemson.

Ad
"Klubnik enters the season as my No. 1 QB," Miller said via ESPN. "In 2024, he threw for 3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions, highlighted by a gutsy performance against Texas in the College Football Playoff (336 passing yards, three TDs, one INT). Klubnik reminds me of Baker Mayfield — whom Cleveland selected with the No. 1 pick in 2018 — in terms of arm strength, mobility and playmaking awareness."
Ad

Miller also said that Klubnik has similarities to Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield.

In three seasons (two as a starter) at Clemson, Klubnik has recorded 7,180 passing yards, 57 touchdowns, 18 interceptions and 13 rushing TDs. He has compiled a 19-9 record as a starter.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications