Sports pundit Jason Whitlock had some harsh words for Deion Sanders with regards to the state of Colorado football in the final leg of the season. The earlier hype of Heisman winners and CFP seeds for the Colorado Buffaloes has caught up with the realities of their shortcomings. With two games to go and a 4-6 overall record, the Buffs are out of bowl contention, bar an unexpected lack of bowl-eligible schools.

Whitlock said the following about Coach Prime's purported recruiting ability:

"This thing with Deion, everybody who knows anything about football could see where this was headed, and is headed. I was the one who had to tell you all because everybody was ‘OH, MAN, DEION IS SO RELATABLE! THE RECRUITS LOVE HIM!’ And I was like, hold up, have you checked the recruiting rankings? Have you looked? He’s not dominating the recruiting ranks. It’s not working."

Whitlock also had a wild theory regarding why Deion Sanders is currently coaching at the NCAA level:

"This is all about Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son the quarterback. And when Shedeur is done, so is Deion... This all-pass offense, no one in to help the offensive tackles or offensive line pass block – Shedeur is getting the crap beat out of him. That’s on Deion. When Daddy is the coach and he loves to see the ball in his son’s hand, and loves what his son says about Deion, that’s what happens... That’s DADDY trying to say something about DADDY. You’re mistaking it as Deion going ‘I’M JUST TRYING TO PUT MY SON IN POSITION! I’M TRYING TO ELEVATE MY SON!’ No, he’s trying to elevate DEION by elevating his son"

While we agree that the early-season hype was out of proportion to what the Buffs could realistically expect, saying that Deion Sanders is only coaching because of Shedeur seems like not knowing what Coach Prime is all about.

Is Deion Sanders a failure at Colorado?

Let's not forget that Colorado was a 1-11 team last year. A 4-8 record, assuming they lose the remaining encounters, is still a massive improvement. A college football program doesn't change overnight. It takes recruiting, and recruiting takes time. You won't convince 5 stars to jump on board just because, even if you're Tom Brady.

Prime is playing with the cards he's been dealt. His team has an overreliance on the quarterback because it doesn't have an offensive line or a backfield committee. Without those, trying to run the ball is suicide.

What Deion Sanders needs to do, is focus on his recruiting and dial down the star athlete rhetoric. When you draw so much attention and don't close the deal, in the end, you look like a fool. That can only harm Prime's credibility.

Let's reiterate, it isn't like Sanders could have achieved a CFP seed had he done something different. It's the fact that if you're a Pro Football Hall of Famer and you suggest that you can in your first year, people will pay attention, and when you fail, you'll look bad. So better to stick to reality next time, Coach Prime.