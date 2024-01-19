"This staff was elite": Popular CFB analyst raves about LSU’s coaching dream team under Nick Saban featuring Jimbo Fisher and other SEC icons

Nick Saban has had quite the coaching staff throughout his career, but his staff at LSU may have been the best.

Saban's coaching tree features names like Kirby Smart, Steve Sarkisian, Lane Kiffin, Jimbo Fisher, Mario Cristobal and Billy Napier among others.

But, while Saban was at LSU, he formed a legendary coaching staff.

During his five years at LSU, his assistant coaches were Jimbo Fisher, Adam Gase, Mel Tucker, Derek Dooley, William Muschamp and Kirby Smart among others.

The staff Saban was able to put together was incredible, and several of his assistant coaches ended up getting head coaching jobs in college, which impressed CFB analyst Jake Crain.

"This staff was ELITE."

Saban and his staff ended up winning a national championship with LSU in 2003. In his five seasons with the Tigers, Saban went 48-16 as head coach, which led to him getting hired by the Miami Dolphins in the NFL for two seasons.

Nick Saban retires as head coach of Alabama

After Nick Saban's two-year stint in the NFL, he ended up taking the head coaching job with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

At Alabama, Saban was the head coach for 17 seasons and helped lead the program to six national championships.

However, after the 2023 season, where Saban and the Crimson Tide won the SEC and made it to the college football playoff, the legendary coach announced his retirement.

"The University of Alabama has been a very special place to Terry and me," Saban said in a statement. "We have enjoyed every minute of our 17 years being the head coach at Alabama as well as becoming a part of the Tuscaloosa community. It is not just about how many games we won and lost, but it's about the legacy and how we went about it.

"We always tried to do it the right way. The goal was always to help players create more value for their future, be the best player they could be and be more successful in life because they were part of the program. Hopefully, we have done that, and we will always consider Alabama our home."

As a head coach in college football, Saban finished his career with a record of 292-71-1.