NCAA president Charlie Baker wants to shut down prop betting on college sports. It was reported by the American Gaming Association that more than $2.7 billion was wagered on March Madness this year, showing that college sports are a major part of sports gambling.

In other leagues, players have been banned and suspended for betting on games, which is why Baker is hoping to get it removed from NCAA games.

"This all has to stop," Baker said Monday, per Bryan Fischer of Fox Sports. "So far we've managed to work with four states to shut down prop betting on college sports... I wish sports betting had just stayed in Las Vegas."

This isn't the first time that Baker has been vocal about his displeasure with sports betting in college sports. He believes it threatens the integrity of the game, and could lead to some players getting harassed.

"Sports betting issues are on the rise across the country with prop bets continuing to threaten the integrity and competition and leading to student athletes and professional athletes getting harassed," Baker said in March, via ESPN. "The NCAA has been working with states to deal with these threats and many are responding by banning college prop bets."

NCAA launches Draw The Line over sports betting

Back in March, the NCAA launched Draw The Line, a campaign prioritizing student-athlete education on the effects of sports betting.

The campaign is aimed at college students to give them more knowledge of sports betting, and the potential dangers of it.

"Sports betting is everywhere — especially on college campuses — so it's critical student-athletes get the real story about how it can impact them and their ability to play," NCAA President Charlie Baker said in a statement.

"We know some bettors are harassing student-athletes and officials, so that's why we are advocating for policy changes at the state level and launching monitoring tools around championships to refer serious threats to law enforcement. The NCAA is doing more than ever to protect the integrity of the game and arm student-athletes with the truth about sports betting."

Multiple states have also tried to restrict prop bets, wagers not tied to the overall outcome of a game. Ohio was the first state to do it, while West Virginia, New Mexico and Maryland have also taken steps to ban prop bets in college sports.