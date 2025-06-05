"This is so stupid" "Ridiculous and greedy": Fans unload on Ryan Day following striking College Football Playoff admission

Fans reacted to the views of Ryan Day, who led Ohio State to the inaugural edition of the 12-team College Football Playoff in 2024, on ongoing talks for further expansion.
The coach wants the Big Ten to get four automatic qualifying spots when the playoffs expand to 16 teams in 2026.
"We're in the Big Ten, and we have 18 teams and some of the best programs in the country," Day told ESPN on Wednesday. "I feel like we deserve at least four automatic qualifiers."
The Big Ten added four teams from the imploded Pac-12 last season, one of which won the Big Ten championship, which has made the league larger and more competitive than previous years. Ryan Day believes it's a good reason why the conference deserves four automatic spots.
“You would have had at least a team or two (in the CFP) from out there,” Day said, referring to the original Pac-12. “So it only makes sense when you have 18 teams, especially the quality of teams that you would have (in) that many teams representing the Big Ten.”
The words of the Ohio State coach have generated reactions from college football fans. As college football decision makers continue discussions on the next iteration of the playoffs, there has been growing pushback against automatic bids to the Big Ten and SEC.
Here's a look at some of the reactions online, with one tweeting:
"This is so stupid. 4 was the largest this thing should have ever gotten up to."
Another chimed in:
"4 is ridiculous and greedy AF!! ..."
Ryan Day believes more automatic spots will boost strong non-conference games
Ryan Day made it known that a CFP model featuring more automatic bids would ultimately benefit college football. The coach believes it would encourage teams to schedule tougher non-conference opponents, especially considering the varying formats of conference scheduling.
"If you don't have those automatic qualifiers, you're less likely to play a game like we're playing this year against Texas, because it just won't make sense," Day said.
"If we do, then you're more likely to do that, because we play nine conference games in the Big Ten. The SEC doesn't. So it's not equal.”
It's worth noting that many college football coaches are against playing tough non-conference games, as they feel it's not well rewarded by the CFP selection committee. It could definitely harm the competitiveness of the regular season in many ways.
Ryan Day led Ohio State to the national title without playing a Power Four team in its non-league game. Michigan also won it in 2023 without a Power Four non-conference opponent. The coach feels it will continue without automatic playoff bids.
