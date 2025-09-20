"This is stupid," "What a cornball": CFB fans trash Syracuse HC Fran Brown for threatening programs over poaching players via transfer portal

Fran Brown’s Syracuse comes off a magnificent 66-24 win over Colgate on Sept. 12. Despite a roster overhaul that added 16 transfers, the Orange has started the 2025 season with two wins and one loss.Meanwhile, on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast, Brown issued a blunt warning to anyone attempting to lure his players away.&quot;I don’t care, but don’t let me find out and then I’ll see you,” Brown said (via Darien Rencher). “Cause I ain’t no b****.“Like I’m gonna come at you like ‘what’s up?’ I’m gonna see you. There’s a couple of dudes I called and they tried to say ‘lose my line’. Like man, shut up.”Fans severely trolled Brown for his bold take.“This is stupid. It's the name of the game. Don't bring negative street ways/mentalities to COLLEGE sports. This is like fighting over a girl. She chose already. Man up and move on,” a fan said.“What a cornball...like what are you gonna do,” one said.“Why he so emotional? whats he gonna do? beat up another coach?” a person said.After Brown’s first season at Syracuse in 2024, the school saw 24 players enter the transfer portal. This included wide receiver Trebor Penaa, who requested a reported $2 million NIL deal that Brown declined, and Penaa later transferred to Penn State.While losing talent was frustrating, many fans criticized Brown’s handling of the situation.“Nothing says professional like threats of assault,” a fan said.“Send him back to the hood where he belongs, shooting up things,” one said.“Bro thinks this the street,” a person said.Heading into 2025, Brown has lost four players who started at least six games. Syracuse’s transfer class ranked No. 68 in the country last season, according to On3’s 2025 College Football Team Transfer Portal Rankings.Fran Brown reflects on principles and accountability in coachingAt Syracuse, Fran Brown has developed a clear identity for himself: principled and committed to accountability. In his own words, he has never pursued players unless they had entered the transfer portal.In contrast, Brown criticized coaches who abandon their principles to chase short-term gains to lure players from other schools.&quot;They don't live by [principles] because they're doing whatever it takes to impress somebody else,&quot; Brown said (via CBS Sports). &quot;They'll even bite their own people back out just to go impress somebody else, just to move up one spot.“Not knowing at some point I could be the guy calling the shot where you could have been at, but you wanted to go kick different backs in just to move up a little bit more.”On Saturday, Brown’s Orange squad will play at Clemson. The Tigers have many players he recruited while at Georgia, giving him a chance to go head-to-head with talent he helped develop.