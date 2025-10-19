"This team has no culture": Joe Burrow's ex-LSU teammate launches fiery attack against Brian Kelly after Diego Pavia-led Vanderbilt crushes Tigers

Brian Kelly's No. 10 LSU suffered a 31-24 loss to No. 17 Vanderbilt at Nashville's FirstBank Stadium. It marks the Tigers’ second loss in the last three games, as they fell 5-2 in the 2025 season.The Tigers’ College Football Playoff hope is still alive, but Joe Burrow's former LSU teammate and current Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Breiden Fehoko went off on Kelly in a series of tweets.“Call me a click bait call me whatever you want. For weeks I had to hear people say “Fehoko this, Fehoko got CTE, Fehoko don’t know shit about LSU.” This team has no culture, no fight, and for sure NO DAMN HEAD COACH,”Fehoko tweeted.Fehoko also posted a snap of the scoreboard showing Vanderbilt leading LSU 31-24 with two minutes left, and the Tigers at the 1-yard line. The Commodores totaled 242 rushing yards, and this poor performance fueled Fehoko’s frustration about LSU’s “culture problem.”Fehoko also mocked the loss due to Vandy's uncelebrated nature on Saturday.“You know what pisses me off the most about the Vanderbilt loss? The fans didn’t even storm the field. That told me they expected to win. That should tell you everything you need to know what people think about LSU,” Fehoko posted.Kelly holds a 34-12 record since taking over as LSU's head coach before the 2022 season, but Fehoko also suggested five potential alternatives for him in Baton Rouge.Fehoko’s list featured Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key, Georgia Bulldogs DC Glenn Schumann and Ohio State DC Matt Patricia.Firing Kelly would reportedly cost LSU around $53.3 million in buyout money.Brian Kelly reflects on LSU's loss to Vanderbilt Saturday's loss to Vanderbilt was disappointing for Brian Kelly's LSU as the Tigers suffered another road-game loss to the then-No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels two weeks ago. The loss also dropped his record against ranked opponents to 5-10.In the postgame press conference following the loss, Kelly was asked if he was worried about the loss snowballing, and his answer was promising.“It’s a competitive group,” Kelly said. “They have a lot of pride. They’re going to play hard. We just have to play smarter and cleaner. I’m not worried about the guys not wanting to play at their very best. They’re still in it.”Kelly's squad will try to bounce back when they face off against the No. 4 Texas A&amp;M in Death Valley next weekend.