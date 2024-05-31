“This was the type of dad coach prime”- Deion Sanders Jr. shares hilarious video of competitive fathers

Deion Sanders' son Deion Sanders Jr. took to Instagram to share a video about competitive dads. The hilarious video showed different scenarios where dads didn't let their kids win with ease. According to Bucky, that was the kind of father that Coach Prime was to all his kids.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach raised five kids while juggling a two-sport professional career. All of them grew up to be athletes, at least till the NCAA level, with both the girls playing basketball and the boys toiling on the football field. Maybe his competitive spirit was the reason that all of them became athletes at various levels.

Here is the hilarious clip shared by the Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders' son Deion Sanders Jr. showcasing competitive dads.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“This is the type of dad Coach Prime was,” he wrote in the caption of the post made through his father's handle.

The video showed a dad beating his kid in a race and then hyping her up as she cried. The clip further showed a father denying his toddler son a scoring opportunity while playing indoor basketball.

The video ended with a dad hitting his kid for a home run after being hit with the ball. These parents did not let their kids have easy wins, challenging them to excel. According to Deion Sanders Jr., that is exactly who the NFL legend was for them all. In an appearance on "All The Smoke" podcast, the Colorado boss opened up about raising athletes.

How Deion Sanders Jr.'s dad raised five athletes at his home

Deion Sanders opened up about developing his kids into athletes during an appearance on "All The Smoke" podcast. Talking about it on ‘All the Smoke,' he said that although his kids grew up with all the means at their disposal, he still made sure that they had exposure to the outside world. So, he took them out to the hood to develop them as athletes.

“As far as my kids, they grew up with, but I took them over to the hood man. And put them in baseball, football, basketball and I ran my own programs because I wanted them to have this, but ain't want to raise no cat. I want to raise a dog," he said on the podcast last month.

While Shelomi Sanders took up basketball, his three sons, Deion Sanders Jr., Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders all played football at the college level. Shelomi, Shedeur and Shilo are still pursuing that path while Bucky has chosen a different career now.