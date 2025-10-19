  • home icon
  • "This is unacceptable," "Fire him now": Hugh Freeze grilled by fans after Auburn's crushing 23-17 OT loss vs. Missouri

"This is unacceptable," "Fire him now": Hugh Freeze grilled by fans after Auburn's crushing 23-17 OT loss vs. Missouri

By Maliha
Modified Oct 19, 2025 06:24 GMT
NCAA Football: Missouri at Auburn - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Missouri at Auburn - Source: Imagn

Calls for Hugh Freeze's firing reignited as Auburn witnessed a 23-17 loss to Missouri in double overtime on Saturday. The Tigers sit at 3-4 and remain winless in the Southeastern Conference play.

This is embarrassing as Auburn also lost to Missouri (21-17) in the 2024 season, and fans started calling to fire him following Saturday's game.

“Absolutely embarrassing. The fact that we lost to this pathetic program back to back years is unacceptable. Fire Hugh freeze,” one said.
“FIRE HUGH FREEZE NOW! I have been an Auburn fan since 1966, even thru the Barfield years, but it is more frustrating now than ever. I used to feel like we would find a way to win. Now I feel like we will invent a way to lose,” a fan said.
“Tired of Auburn losing..Get rid off Hugh Freeze. Hire Vanderbilt’s or Missouri’s coach. This is fcking unbearable,” a person said.
Auburn has started 0-4 in SEC every year in the Freeze era, and fans’ frustration continues to grow around him.

“If Hugh Freeze has any honor or virtue, he would resign and forfeit the buyout, an admission that he hasn’t earned one penny of it. RESIGN or be fired,” one said.
“Hugh Freeze needs to be fired ASAP,” a person said.
“Hugh Freeze isn’t worth a damn as a coach. He is clueless and he is toxic,” a fan said.

Freeze's buyout is approximately $15.4 million, according to CBS Sports.

Hugh Freeze reflects on fans’ frustration following the loss to Missouri

The Auburn Tigers are 14-18 under Hugh Freeze, including a 1-12 record against Top 25 scools and 5-15 in SEC play.

After Saturday’s loss, Freeze acknowledged in his postgame press conference that his squad could use more depth in certain areas. He said Auburn provides the resources, but the school isn’t executing winning plays.

Freeze also said that team morale is low and addressed fans’ frustration.

“Listen, we all know what we signed up for,” Freeze said (via On3’s Justin Hokanson). “I know we fit what Auburn is all about.
“But Auburn is also about winning football. We’ve changed the talent level, but at the end of the day, you have to win football games.”

The Tigers will try to bounce back in their next road game against the Arkansas Razorbacks next weekend.

Maliha is a sports writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in college football and high school sports coverage. With a background in Management Information Systems, she combines analytical insight with a passion for storytelling. She values accuracy, depth and credible reporting in every piece she writes.
Before joining Sportskeeda, she covered the NFL and NBA for Sportszion and Sportsknot.

