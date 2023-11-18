"This wazzu team has been a corpse and is showing up like it’s their superbowl" - CFB fans surprised by Washington downing 14 points against Colorado

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are being handed a beating down at the Martin Stadium. In what was supposed to be a straightforward win for the Buffs, their Week 12 game against the Washington State Cougars is turning out to be a nightmare so far.

The Buffs are trailing 21-7 at the end of the first quarter. This is not what Deion Sanders would have imagined after being on a four-game losing streak. CFB fans were also of the notion that "Coach Prime" and his team would have a win against the Cougars.

Fans have been expressing their disappointment in the team on X:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Colorado might win tonight and they’ll probably be fine next year until Deion leaves end of 2024, but they probably shouldn’t have talked so much after a flukey start for a below avg to bad team. This wazzu team has been a corpse and is showing up like it’s their superbowl"

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at other reactions from fans on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Deion Sanders is not happy with recruiting practices

In the midst of his inaugural season with the Colorado Buffaloes (4-6, 1-6 Pac-12), Deion Sanders finds himself facing an unexpected hurdle — recruitment challenges. He believes these obstacles are exacerbated by alleged misinformation.

The Hall-of-Famer spoke candidly on his weekly coaches show and expressed frustration over rival schools attempting to sabotage his recruiting efforts by spreading false narratives about his coaching tenure at Colorado Buffaloes. However, Sanders is determined not to engage in such practices.

He said:

"I don't talk about any other coaches or teams or staffs. I don't believe in that. I am not going to put you down so I can stand up. But all these other schools are telling these young men and their families I am not going to be here."

The rumors currently circulating imply that the success Sanders is expected to bring might lead to his departure. So far, "Coach Prime" has refrained from specifying the schools involved but the impact on Colorado's recruitment is evident.

Notably, four-star 2025 wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. de-committed. Another Buffs commit, Talan Chandler, is also reassessing his options. This has raised serious concerns among recruiting insiders.

Sanders, however, remains resolute, affirming his rootedness in Boulder. He quashed any notions of an imminent departure during the press conference:

"I am here. My family is here. I get mail here. Pay taxes here. I'm here."

Interstingly, Deion Sanders has been lately tied to Texas A&M after the Aggies relieved head coach Jimbo Fisher of his duties. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith also is of the view that Coach Prime in the SEC "needs to happen."