"This is weird": Fans baffled by Paul Finebaum's surprising reaction to Arch Manning handshake at SEC Media days

Quarterback Arch Manning and other representatives of the Texas Longhorns appeared on Day 2 of the SEC media days on Tuesday. Texas was the last team of the day to speak to the media, starting its media appearance at 3:15 p.m. ET. Manning was one of three player representatives in attendance for the Longhorns.

Ad

On Tuesday night, after the event concluded, the SEC Network Instagram account posted a clip of Arch Manning going out of his way to shake analyst Paul Finebaum's hand. Finebaum made a funny face after the handshake when he turned back to the camera.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans reacted with confusion in the comments on Instagram to Finebaum's reaction.

"This is weird," one fan wrote.

"Did PF ever play any sport 😂 in his entire life," one fan commented.

"Why do yall act like arch is the only player in the SEC this year?" one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments.

"He hasn’t been like that since Manziel !!" one fan wrote.

Ad

"Too old to be acting like that," one fan commented.

"Finebaum will never wash that hand again lol," one fan added.

Image via the comments of the Instagram post.

Arch Manning speaks with excitement about starting the season against Ohio State

Quarterback Arch Manning has not had the opportunity to start a full season in college yet. He started a few games last year while Quinn Ewers was injured but he has mostly served in a backup role. Next season will be different as he is set to take over the starting role at Texas.

Ad

Manning will have a difficult first challenge as the Longhorns start their season against the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes. However, at the SEC media days, Manning spoke with excitement about the challenge.

"Any time you get to open with the champs at their place is going to be a hell of a challenge, and I think we're excited for it," Manning said. "They've got a lot of good players, new defense coordinator, Matt Patricia, which will be interesting. So we're excited. It's going to be a fun challenge. Glad I get to get a good one first."

The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, August 30, at 12 p.m. ET. It will likely be one of the most challenging games of the season for the Longhorns. After the game against Ohio State, the Longhorns should have a string of several winnable games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.