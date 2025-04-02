"This whole team is going to be special!": Colorado fans elated by Joseph Williams vs DJ McKinney bout at spring practice

The Colorado Buffaloes are having intense spring sessions as they try to deal with the fact that there will be no Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter making plays for them in 2025. Instead, the responsibilities will be shared by young players, and some of them are eager to be the next superstar of the team.

Wide receiver Joseph Williams and cornerback DJ McKinney are two names getting the most attention this spring.

On Tuesday, a clip from the spring training session at the University of Colorado, featuring a pass for the touchdown, was targeted to Williams, who was being defended by McKinney. The receiver made a big jump over McKinney and held on to the ball to complete an incredible play.

Here's the video:

Colorado fans quickly flooded the replies, hyping up not just Williams and McKinney, but the entire squad.

On fan summed up the general feeling by exclaiming:

“This whole team is going to be special!”

Another fan acknowledged the incredible execution, saying:

“Great defense don’t have shit on a great pass and great catch. Well played by all 3 players.”

One fan reacted to Williams’ grab:

“What a f’n catch.”

Another user provided some analysis, saying:

“Great play on both sides. Unbelievable catch for JoJo, but McKinney needs to adjust next time and follow the receiver, not the ball, because you’re in man coverage.”

One user praised the quarterback, saying:

“Salt put that thang where only his player was going to get it.”

Coach Prime's message for the young Colorado squad ahead of spring sessions

Before the start of spring sessions, Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, addressed the young squad as they aim to build upon their 9-4 season.

“We are gonna have a great spring, we’re gonna have an awesome spring,” Sanders said. “We have a better team than we had last year. We’re gonna prove it this spring.”

One key weakness from the Buffaloes' last season was 100 penalties, and Deion Sanders wants to fix it.

“We’re gonna be so much more disciplined.” Sanders continued. “Dead last in penalties last season, it will not happen again, and that starts today.”

Several key players who arrived from Jackson State to Colorado along with Deion Sanders are departing from the NFL. This includes Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and Shilo Sanders.

Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. has also declared for the 2025 NFL, leaving the Buffaloes shorthanded.

Sanders covered it up by bringing reinforcements through the transfer portal and recruiting. Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter will be competing for the QB1 role, while Joseph Williams' flip was a big win for Coach Prime in the offseason. Moreover, among the many key players returning includes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, cornerback DJ McKinney and wide receiver Drelon Miller.

“It’s a new day. We gonna establish a new day in a new way. If it ain’t, y'all gonna be gone. And you know I keep my word on that. So, let’s have a great week. We gonna start off right,” Sanders added.

It remains to be seen if Colorado will be able to do better in 2025.

