"This will not end well" - CFB fans warn FSU's Thomas Castellanos after name-dropping Nick Saban to trash Alabama

Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos has taken a dig at Alabama, name-dropping retired Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban in the process. The former Boston College standout expressed confidence in his ability to beat Alabama’s defense with the talent surrounding him at Florida State. He declared this in an exclusive interview on Monday with On3's Pete Nakos. He said:
“I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me.”
This bold claim has sparked reactions across college football fan bases, especially on X.
CFB Tracker wrote:
“This will not end well.”
Paul Stone commented:
“Love Castellanos’ athleticism and running ability, but his propensity for picks is possibly unmatched in CFB over the past 2 seasons (High INT percentage of 3.87%). Alabama’s defense is going to be nasty once again. How many INTs does TC throw under a “tidal” wave of pressure?”
Similarly, Scout4Hire commented:
“He really a special player can’t wait to see what he can do surrounded by five star talent!!”
Bill, in their comment, wrote:
“Didn’t he/(BC) finish 7 wins and 6 losses where he didn’t even finish the full season with the team at Boston College? Now he is FSU’s guy? Guess it couldn’t get much worse for FSU than last year right?”
They continued:
“Seriously, I’ll be impressed if he has a third of the game Johnny Manziel had vs bama.”
Jack also commented:
“bro gonna be playing the best defense he’ll see in college.”
Meanwhile, Hunter Brantley wrote:
“Buddy is about to see the best defense he’ll face in college 😭 and he’s like 5’9 lol.”
Thomas Castellanos hits at former coach Bill O’Brien
Thomas Castellanos, who transferred to FSU from Boston College, revealed that a conflict with Eagles' Coach Bill O’Brien marred his final season at the program. During an interview with On3’s Pete Nakos, he said:
"Bill O’Brien and I butted heads early in the season. I got banged up a few games. We had a meeting, and it kind of blew up in my face. I did so much for that program, and I did everything that I could, and I just wasn’t repaid the right way.”
Castellanos joined the Eagles in the 2023 season, spending the next two campaigns with the program.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change