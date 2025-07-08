"This won’t be some cushy, softball interview" - CFB insider warns UNC's Bill Belichick on ACC media day "circus" after Jordon Hudson drama

College football insider Matt Hayes has sounded a note of warning for UNC’s Bill Belichick ahead of the ACC media day. Writing for USA Today on Tuesday, Hayes noted that Belichick will have an unfiltered press exposure at the ACC Football Kickoff from July 22 to 24.

Ad

Hired following the 2024 season, Belichick’s arrival at Chapel Hill has been met with a mixture of approval, raised hopes, and criticism. Apart from his lack of coaching experience at the college level, his relationship with Hudson has drawn a lot of unwanted attention to the program.

The legendary coach, according to Hayes, will be unable to avoid uncomfortable questions about his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. He wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“This won’t be some cushy, softball interview from a network weekend show that randomly stumbled into an innocent question of how Beli and the Muse (Hudson) met.”

Ad

Trending

The school administration has done its best to avoid the press attention the relationship has been drawing, with officials issuing no statement pertaining to it. Similarly, the coach and his team have avoided confronting questions about the relationship in the media, choosing instead to control the 73-year-old’s media interaction.

It will be a different ballgame at the ACC media days, however, as Hayes noted. Firstly, the very nature of college media days makes it inevitable to control the line of questioning directed at coaches and athletes.

Ad

“Unlike the NFL, college football conferences hold these events to drum up publicity for the coming season, and more recently, to give television partners offseason content," Hayes wrote. "They’re free-for-alls for any credentialed media member, with no limitation on questions—only time limits.”

UNC donors reportedly threatening to withdraw support because of Bill Belichick’s girlfriend

A report by Marca has indicated that several stakeholders, including donors, faculty members and alumni, are displeased with Jordon Hudson’s proximity to the program.

Ad

This was revealed in a series of emails obtained through public record requests. These concerns are raising a lot of questions about the continued stay of Bill Belichick as the head coach of the Tar Heels.

In one of the emails addressed to athletic director Bubba Cunningham, a faculty member raised concerns about Hudson becoming the face of the athletic department.

“When you agreed to pay a king’s ransom to hire Bill Belichick, did you also know that you [were] hiring Jordon Hudson to serve as the primary face of UNC athletics?” the email read (per Yahoo Sports).

Bill Belichick will lead the team in its opening game of the 2025 season against TCU on Sept. 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More