"This wont stick" - CFB fans react as Kirby Smart lands ex-Alabama star's brother by beating out Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Day

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart is working hard to ensure his program is set up for success in the coming seasons. Smart has done a good job of building the Bulldogs up since his arrival in 2016. One of the best ways for a program to stay strong for an extended period is with consistent recruiting.

Ad

On Tuesday, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs got good news as cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick committed to Georgia. He committed to the Bulldogs despite receiving offers from Kalen Deboer's Alabama and Ryan Day's Ohio State squads. Fitzpatrick is the younger brother of former Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. He is now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL.

On3 Recruits @On3 Recruits BREAKING Elite CB Justice Fitzpatrick has committed to Georgia, per @Hayesfawcett3. He is the younger brother of star NFL DB Minkah Fitzpatrick. https://x.com/On3Recruits/status/1930046037105766867

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While this news is exciting for the Bulldogs, not all fans think the commitment will last. Fans reacted to the news in the comments on X.

"This wont stick," one fan wrote.

"Big get for Georgia! Daniel Morgan, your breakdowns on rising talent like Justice Fitzpatrick always add great context. The Fitzpatrick family clearly knows how to develop elite DBs—exciting times for UGA fans!" one fan commented.

Ad

"How much $ was he signed for in NIL? Or do we only care about that when Miami gets a recruit?" one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments.

"He not minkah so ion care too much," one fan wrote.

"Future Steeler probably," one fan commented.

"Create your own legacy. This is dope," one fan added.

Ad

Justice Fitzpatrick commits to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as one of the top CBs in his class

Fans who were familiar with Justice Fitzpatrick before he started his recruiting journey probably knew about him because of who is older brother is. While Minkah Fitzpatrick is a great NFL player, his younger brother is a strong player in his own right.

Ad

According to ESPN, Fitzpatrick is the No. 3-ranked CB in the 2026 class and No. 41-ranked player overall. He committed to Georgia despite receiving offers from several high-end programs, including his brother's alma mater. He plays high school football at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

He will be joining a Georgia Bulldogs squad that has thrived under Kirby Smart. During his time as head coach, he led the Bulldogs to two national championships and three SEC championships. Heading into the 2025 season, they are once again viewed as one of the top contenders in the SEC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.