"This wont stick" - CFB fans react as Kirby Smart lands ex-Alabama star's brother by beating out Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Day

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart is working hard to ensure his program is set up for success in the coming seasons. Smart has done a good job of building the Bulldogs up since his arrival in 2016. One of the best ways for a program to stay strong for an extended period is with consistent recruiting.
On Tuesday, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs got good news as cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick committed to Georgia. He committed to the Bulldogs despite receiving offers from Kalen Deboer's Alabama and Ryan Day's Ohio State squads. Fitzpatrick is the younger brother of former Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. He is now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL.
While this news is exciting for the Bulldogs, not all fans think the commitment will last. Fans reacted to the news in the comments on X.
"This wont stick," one fan wrote.
"Big get for Georgia! Daniel Morgan, your breakdowns on rising talent like Justice Fitzpatrick always add great context. The Fitzpatrick family clearly knows how to develop elite DBs—exciting times for UGA fans!" one fan commented.
"How much $ was he signed for in NIL? Or do we only care about that when Miami gets a recruit?" one fan added.
Fans continued to react in the comments.
"He not minkah so ion care too much," one fan wrote.
"Future Steeler probably," one fan commented.
"Create your own legacy. This is dope," one fan added.
Justice Fitzpatrick commits to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as one of the top CBs in his class
Fans who were familiar with Justice Fitzpatrick before he started his recruiting journey probably knew about him because of who is older brother is. While Minkah Fitzpatrick is a great NFL player, his younger brother is a strong player in his own right.
According to ESPN, Fitzpatrick is the No. 3-ranked CB in the 2026 class and No. 41-ranked player overall. He committed to Georgia despite receiving offers from several high-end programs, including his brother's alma mater. He plays high school football at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
He will be joining a Georgia Bulldogs squad that has thrived under Kirby Smart. During his time as head coach, he led the Bulldogs to two national championships and three SEC championships. Heading into the 2025 season, they are once again viewed as one of the top contenders in the SEC.
