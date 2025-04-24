"This is the worst possible scenario for New England": Joel Klatt makes his prediction for Patriots amid Will Campbell rumors

The New England Patriots' potential first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft remains a mystery. Mike Vrabel and Co. need a standout prospect, especially one who can bring more stability to the team. While there were rumors around Travis Hunter potentially landing with the Patriots, he could get a call from other top teams atop the draft board.

Ad

According to NFL insider Joel Klatt, who released his NFL mock draft 3.0 on Tuesday, LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell could be a target for the franchise. Klatt claimed that he will add more depth to the offensive scheme and become a perfect guard for Drake Maye in the pocket.

There are also recent rumors that Shedeur Sanders could make New England his home. However, Drake Maye's presence puts his starting ambitions in jeopardy. Similarly, Miami's Cam Ward is out of the question since the Tennessee Titans would likely take him with the No. 1 pick.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“This is the worst possible scenario for New England is to see Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter go two and three, they are going to be desperate for Cleveland or New York to select shedeur Sanders, because that would leave Hunter or Carter for them,” Klatt said (05:29), via 'The Joel Klatt Show.' “But if Hunter and Carter off the board are trading down, which I almost did here, I just don't know if anyone's going to jump up to this point for any particular player.

Ad

"So I think New England's going to be stuck, and I think that they're going to overdraft a player that I really like, but at four, this is going to be a bit of a stretch. Will Campbell, offensive tackle from LSU. Will is an excellent player. I really like him. Four again, is incredibly high. The future for the Patriots is Drake Maye. So why not give him? Give him some more protection up front? I think that that's an easy selection again.”

Ad

Ad

New England Patriots makes perfect destination for Abdul Carter

Penn State DE Abdul Carter is likely the best pick for Mike Vrabel and Co. He was lethal for James Franklin in the 2024 season, where he dominated the Big Ten almost single-handedly.

He is expected to translate his skill set to the NFL similarly. Having Carter brings more stability and depth. Moreover, Vrabel will no longer have to rush to bring in defensive weapons. Being one of the strongest defensive minds, he could develop Carter to be the next biggest thing in the NFL.

.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.