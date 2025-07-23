  • home icon
  Thomas Castellanos refuses to take back Alabama remarks as FSU QB doubles down with his stern message at ACC media days

Thomas Castellanos refuses to take back Alabama remarks as FSU QB doubles down with his stern message at ACC media days

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Jul 23, 2025 15:27 GMT
NCAA Football: Louisville at Boston College - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Louisville at Boston College - Source: Imagn

The Florida State Seminoles brought in quarterback Thomas Castellanos in the hopes that he can help the team recover after a disastrous 2024 season. In 2023, the team had a great year, finishing 13-1. As a result, the Seminoles were expected to be a contender in the ACC again in 2024. However, the team got off to a terrible start and never recovered, finishing the year 2-10.

Heading into the 2025 season, the Seminoles made a change at the most important position in football, quarterback. Castellanos transferred from Boston College and has brought some confidence to Florida State. The team will need it because it plays the Alabama Crimson Tide in the season opener.

However, Castellanos does not seem phased by a matchup against the college football powerhouse. Earlier this offseason, he made bold comments about the matchup.

"Oh, you play with Bama? Listen, y’all boys gonna see," Castellanos said.
At the ACC media days on Wednesday, he doubled down on his comments when asked about them.

"We stand on what I said." Castellanos said.
Thomas Castellanos has stated his excitement about the Alabama matchup several times this offseason

It appears that some of the reason for Thomas Castellanos's statement about Alabama is his excitement for the matchup. Coming from Boston College, he does not have much experience against top college football programs. As a result, he is excited to test himself against the Crimson Tide.

In June, in an interview with On3 insider Pete Nakos, Castellanos spoke about excitement.

"I’m excited, man," Castellanos said. "People, I don’t know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast. I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me."
However, while the trash talk appears to be all about instilling confidence in the Florida State Seminoles, it appears to be having an affect on the Crimson Tide's players as well. After Thomas Castellanos's original comments, Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson spoke about the team's reaction.

"It definitely ignites us a little bit," Lawson said. "We can’t really think too much on that, because it’s just going to come down to what we do, and how we prepare that week. All disrespect will be addressed accordingly."

The two teams will face off on Saturday, August 30, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Edited by Alexander O'Reilly
