Thomas Castellanos refuses to take back Alabama remarks as FSU QB doubles down with his stern message at ACC media days

The Florida State Seminoles brought in quarterback Thomas Castellanos in the hopes that he can help the team recover after a disastrous 2024 season. In 2023, the team had a great year, finishing 13-1. As a result, the Seminoles were expected to be a contender in the ACC again in 2024. However, the team got off to a terrible start and never recovered, finishing the year 2-10.

Ad

Heading into the 2025 season, the Seminoles made a change at the most important position in football, quarterback. Castellanos transferred from Boston College and has brought some confidence to Florida State. The team will need it because it plays the Alabama Crimson Tide in the season opener.

However, Castellanos does not seem phased by a matchup against the college football powerhouse. Earlier this offseason, he made bold comments about the matchup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Oh, you play with Bama? Listen, y’all boys gonna see," Castellanos said.

Ad

Trending

At the ACC media days on Wednesday, he doubled down on his comments when asked about them.

"We stand on what I said." Castellanos said.

TJ Pittinger @TJ_Pittinger LINK Tommy Castellanos on his Bama comments: "We stand on what I said."

Ad

Thomas Castellanos has stated his excitement about the Alabama matchup several times this offseason

It appears that some of the reason for Thomas Castellanos's statement about Alabama is his excitement for the matchup. Coming from Boston College, he does not have much experience against top college football programs. As a result, he is excited to test himself against the Crimson Tide.

Ad

In June, in an interview with On3 insider Pete Nakos, Castellanos spoke about excitement.

"I’m excited, man," Castellanos said. "People, I don’t know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast. I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me."

Ad

However, while the trash talk appears to be all about instilling confidence in the Florida State Seminoles, it appears to be having an affect on the Crimson Tide's players as well. After Thomas Castellanos's original comments, Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson spoke about the team's reaction.

"It definitely ignites us a little bit," Lawson said. "We can’t really think too much on that, because it’s just going to come down to what we do, and how we prepare that week. All disrespect will be addressed accordingly."

The two teams will face off on Saturday, August 30, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.