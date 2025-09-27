"Thomas Castellanos stinks": CFB fans brutally roast FSU QB after Virginia pulls massive upset win vs. Seminoles

Virginia stunned Thomas Castellanos’ No. 8 Florida State on Friday with a 46-38 win in double overtime.The Seminoles nearly tied it up late when Castellanos connected with wide receiver Duce Robinson for a 22-yard touchdown, but the play was overturned after review.On the ensuing 4th down, running back Gavin Sawchuk was flagged for a false start, pushing FSU back to 4th-and-12. However, Castellanos forced a throw into the end zone that was picked off, sealing the Cavaliers’ win and giving the quarterback his second interception of the night.Following the Week 5 upset, fans started aiming jabs at Castellanos.“Thomas Castellanos stinks lmao,” a fan said.“How bout those Seminoles 😂Get outta my face with all that Castellanos talk. Always will be a fraud,” one said.“Thomas Castellanos can't throw vertically,” a person said.The win was historic for Virginia, marking its first win over a top-10 opponent since 2023. Entering the game, the Cavaliers were just 5-61-1 all-time in such games, with two of those rare wins also coming against FSU (1995, 2005).Meanwhile, the Seminoles dropped to 0-5 in road games since the start of the 2024 season, and more fan reactions piled on Castellanos.“Thomas Castellanos. At it again proving why he got benched and would be BC’s 3rd string 😂😂😂,” a fan said.“Thomas Castellanos when he can’t play Kent state every week,” one said.“Thomas Castellanos is really a TEMU version of Kyler Murray,” a person said.However, Castellanos had his moments, as he kept FSU alive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Randy Pittman Jr. in the final minute of regulation to force overtime. He finished the game with 254 passing yards, one touchdown through the air, plus 78 rushing yards and another score.Thomas Castellanos and FSU’s roller-coaster startFlorida State’s struggles continued on Friday, as the Seminoles dropped their 22nd consecutive game when falling behind by 14 or more points. Thomas Castellanos and his squad now sit at 3-1 overall and 0-1 in ACC play.CBS Sports analyst Brandon Marcello weighed in on FSU’s unpredictable season.“Everybody writing them off to all of a sudden, opening their season against Alabama with a practically brand-new roster and jumping into the top 10 and then losing a Friday night game just a few weeks later there at Virginia,” Marcello said.“I don't think there's been a bigger roller coaster in modern college football history, especially since the NIL era started back in 2020.&quot;Next up, Castellanos and the Seminoles face No. 2 Miami on Saturday, which can prove pivotal in the ACC race. The Hurricanes will enter the contest undefeated at 4-0, coming off a 26-7 win over Florida last weekend.