"Those who were representing him took the arrows publicly": Josh Pate demands justice for Nico Iamaleava

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava has left the team after failed negotiations over his NIL contract. His representatives had pushed to increase his deal from $2.4 million to $4 million, but when they approached the school in January, Tennessee declined.

Iamaleava missed practice on Friday before the team’s Orange & White spring game on Saturday – a move many have compared to an NFL-style holdout. Now, he plans to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday. However, several programs are beginning to back away from the situation, hesitant to get involved in what’s becoming a complicated affair.

On Monday, college football analyst Josh Pate spoke on the matter, saying:

“I think the best thing that could happen for him right now is if those who are representing him took the arrows publicly and stepped up and said it’s on us. We messed this up, we’re the bad guy, he didn’t really have anything to do with it, he trusted us and we misrepresented him.

"Cause at least that gives him a fighting chance to restore his image and at least that gives him a fighting chance to go play somewhere else.”

Nico Iamaleava’s transfer options are dropping

Nico Iamaleava spent most of his freshman season in 2023 as a backup. He started in the Citrus Bowl, played well, and won MVP. In 2024, he became Tennessee’s starting quarterback and took the team to the playoffs and a 10-3 record. The skill is there, but he is running out of schools that want him.

He was initially linked to programs like USC, but now schools are reportedly backing away after how things unfolded in Knoxville. John Brice from Football Scoop said that neither USC nor Notre Dame is interested in him. Zach Barnett also reported that Texas Tech isn’t planning to go after him either.

The quarterback’s asking price is dropping as well. On3 says some teams might still want him, but only if he’s willing to play for around $1 million, much less than the $2.4 million he was getting with the Volunteers.

After Iamaleava leaves, Tennessee’s options at quarterback are redshirt freshman Jake Merklinger and freshman George MacIntyre.

