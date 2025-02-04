“Those weren’t shocking”: CFB insider bluntly assesses Ohio State’s coaching changes after Chip Kelly & Jim Knowles’ exits

It's been just over two weeks since Ohio State won the national title, but Chip Kelly and Jim Knowles have already departed from Ryan Day's coaching staff. While there have been reports of unrest among the Buckeyes' coaching group, college football analyst Ari Wasserman isn't surprised by the exits of some Buckeyes coaches.

During an appearance on the "Bobby Carpenter Show" on Monday, Wasserman bluntly assessed Ohio State's coaching changes.

"When you win it all people want your guys," Wasserman said about the Buckeyes' national title triumph. "Whether that be the NFL or whether that be your coaches. All the (coaching) losses that they've had, maybe outside of Jim Knowles, those weren't shocking, right?

Knowles left his role as the Buckeyes' defensive coordinator just a few days after their national title triumph. He took up the defensive coordinator role at Penn State, with reports claiming that Knowles had some friction with other staff members at Ohio State.

During the 2024 season, Knowles' Ohio State defense allowed just 12.9 points per game and tallied 53 total sacks, both of which were a Big Ten conference best. He left the program after three seasons.

The Buckeyes also lost Justin Frye, the team's offensive line coach, to the Arizona Cardinals last week.

Meanwhile, Chip Kelly left his role as the Buckeyes' offensive coordinator this week. He joined the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders and was named their offensive coordinator on Tuesday. Ohio State's offense averaged 35.7 points per game during Kelly's sole season with the program.

Chip Kelly reportedly becomes highest-paid assistant coach in the NFL with Raiders contract

Former Ohio State coach Chip Kelly

According to reports, Chip Kelly will be the highest-paid assistant coach in the NFL in 2025. His contract with the Las Vegas Raiders is worth $6 million per year. Reports also claim that Kelly's annual salary is higher than that of five head coaches in the NFL.

Kelly is now making nearly three times what he earned during the 2024 season at Ohio State when his salary was reported to be $2.1 million.

