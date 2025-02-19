Three Big Ten coaches on the hot seat ahead of the 2025 college football season

The 2024 college football season was a successful one for the Big Ten conference, as it had four of its teams in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. One of them, Ohio State, went on to become the national champion.

Ad

While a couple of teams are doing well in the conference, a host of others aren't living up to standard. This places some coaches in the league on the hot seat ahead of the 2025 season. Here's a look at three coaches who face the possibility of losing their job.

Three Big Ten coaches on the hot seat in 2025

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1. Lincoln Riley, USC

NCAA Football: Las Vegas Bowl-Texas A&M at Southern California - Source: Imagn

Lincoln Riley enters the 2025 college football season with a lot of pressure following two consecutive seasons of underwhelming performance. The coach started his time at USC on a successful note, leading the program to the Pac-12 championship game in his first season in 2022.

Ad

Trending

However, Riley has failed to maintain that standard in the last two seasons with the Trojans finishing 8-5 in 2023 and 7-6 in 2024. The performance of USC in its second season in the Big Ten will undoubtedly have a lot to say about the future of Lincoln Riley in the program.

Riley enjoyed significant success at Oklahoma, leading the Sooners to four straight Big 12 titles. However, he's not been able to replicate that in Los Angeles despite the Trojans investing big to bring him.

Ad

#2. Mike Locksley, Maryland

Maryland v Oregon - Source: Getty

Mike Locksley's job security is arguably the most precarious in the Big Ten as he enters his seventh season at the helm of Maryland. It's been up and down for the coach since returning to the program in 2019 with three winning seasons and three losing seasons.

Ad

Despite back-to-back eight-win in the 2022 and 2023 seasons that briefly sparked optimism, a disappointing 4-8 campaign in 2024 has reignited concerns about the program’s trajectory. With a stronger Big Ten, there's little faith among fans in a resurgence in 2025.

Without a doubt, Locksley has had more than enough time to elevate Maryland into a true Big Ten contender. However, the breakthrough fans have been hoping for has yet to materialize and 2025 might be his last chance to get something done in the program.

Ad

#3. Luke Fickell, Wisconsin

Oregon v Wisconsin - Source: Getty

The pressures are mounting for Luke Fickell as he meters his third season in charge of Wisconsin. The last two seasons haven't met the expectations in Madison, necessitating the need for progress in 2025.

Ad

Fickell ended his first season in charge of the Badgers with a 7-6 record, showing some promise of a bright future. However, the program saw its 2024 season take a sharp turn with a disappointing 5-7 finish. This marks the first time Wisconsin has missed a bowl game in 23 years.

There are already concerns within the program and among the fans about what the future holds under the coach. Without a doubt, another below-par outing in the 2025 college football season could mark the end of Fickell’s tenure in charge of the Badgers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback