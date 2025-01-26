Three NFL teams reportedly Interested to bring in Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly

Chip Kelly is reportedly being considered for a return to the NFL. The veteran coach has received offers from several professional teams following a crucial role in the Ohio State Buckeyes' national championship success in the just-concluded college football season.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is a leading candidate for multiple offensive coordinator openings in the NFL. He has become a top option for several teams following his performance in guiding the Buckeyes' offense in 2024.

“With all but one head coaching vacancy filled in the NFL, the attention now turns to who will get the offensive coordinator spots that are open around the league,” Jones said. “And sources tell CBS Sports that at the top of the list for several teams is former NFL head coach and current Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

“Kelly is considered a target for both the Jaguars and Texans OC positions, sources say. He also could get looks in Tampa Bay, among other potential landing spots.”

While Kelly has head coaching experience at both the college and professional levels, he unexpectedly returned to an offensive coordinator role with the Buckeyes before the 2024 season. He may now be open to working in the same role in the NFL.

Chip Kelly’s chances of returning to the NFL

Chip Kelly had his first experience in the NFL in 2013 when he took the head coaching job with the Philadelphia Eagles after his tenure at Oregon. He spent three seasons with the franchise before he was fired on Dec. 29, 2015, following a 6-9 finish.

The San Francisco 49ers were the next NFL team to hire Kelly after his experience with the Eagles, bringing him in before the 2016 season. However, his tenure lasted just one year, as the 49ers finished 2-14, matching the franchise’s lowest win total in history.

Kelly might be tempted by an opportunity to return to the NFL as an offensive coordinator. The veteran coach enjoyed much freedom and fun in the role at Ohio State and might want to take his talents to the professional stage.

The Houston Texans are looking to replace Bobby Slowik, who was fired following the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Division Round. The Jacksonville Jaguars are also assembling their new coaching staff following the recent hiring of Liam Coen as head coach.

These two positions offer a great option for Chip Kelly if he decides to return to the NFL. He's also been rumored to replace Liam Coen as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

