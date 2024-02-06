"Three words NCAA, not for long": Rich Eisen warns NCAA over NIL rules as Greg Sankey and SEC team up with Big Ten to form new alliance 

Friday's bombshell announcement of a new alliance between the SEC and Big Ten sent immediate shock waves through the landscape of college athletics, and particularly football, as the industry's biggest money earner.

Many pundits have warned for years that college football's largest teams and conferences would soon tire of the NCAA's complex, secretive regulation of the sport's inner workings-- warnings that have become only stronger in light of the adoption of NIL allowances.

With unclear guidance and the NCAA looking to police the NIL area (for instance, a recent investigation of Tennessee), trouble is brewing.

Long-time sportscaster and personality Rich Eisen had strong words for the NCAA on the Rich Eisen Show on Friday, warning the NCAA that its hegemony over college sports could be ending.

Eisen's comments followed the SEC and Big Ten's blockbuster announcement, which could imperil the NCAA's hold on college sports.

"This is how it should start. Because kids deserve their money, because it's offered to them. The guardrails that all these schools and Presidents and Athletic Directors want can't be set up.... It starts with these two power conferences, and we just saw it happen," Eisen said.

Eisen advocated that football should be treated differently from other non-revenue sports and see different guidance and standards.

Details of the SEC/Big Ten summit will be highly sought and could provide many clues to the direction of college football.

"100%, I'm going to be proven right on this. It's going to take a long time, but the fact that school Presidents of the Big Ten and SEC are getting together and forming this.... Who else wants in eventually? The Big 12. The ACC," Eisen explained.

"Three words NCAA, not for long," Eisen added.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, whose league announced a joint effort with the Big Ten that could shake up college football.

The SEC and the Big Ten are the most lucrative earning conferences in college football. Covering athletic powers from Ohio State and Michigan to Alabama, LSU, and Georgia, the two leagues made up 40% of the AP Top 25's final poll of the year for college football (And that's not counting next year's additions of Texas and Oklahoma, which moves the count to almost half).

With inconsistent guidance on NIL matters and the sport's governance, college football's powers have moved to self-help.

Addressing NIL could be just one of many issues ripe for SEC/Big Ten consideration.

Some have suggested a structure in which the power conference foes form one division, at least for sports like football and perhaps men's basketball, while the other Division I (or FBS, in the case of football) teams compete in a different division, with different rules. Friday's announcement suggested that many options may be on the table for NCAA sports' top programs.

What do you think about the SEC/Big Ten combination's announcement? Will college football change, and how should it change? Use the comments below to share your ideas.