"Thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners": Reggie Bush on getting his 2005 Heisman trophy back after "enormous changes" in CFB landscape

Reggie Bush will be getting his 2005 Heisman Trophy back.

Bush forfeited his Heisman Trophy in 2010 following NCAA sanctions for USC as the running back reportedly received improper benefits.

However, on Wednesday, ESPN reported that the Heisman Trust is returning the Heisman Trophy to Bush and a replica to USC. Bush will also be invited to Heisman Trophy ceremonies starting this year.

"Personally, I'm thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I'm honored to return to the Heisman family," Bush said in a statement to ESPN. "I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization."

The Heisman Trust says the decision to reinstate Bush's Heisman trophy was based on a deliberative process. The Trust says the changes in college athletics with NIL played a role in the decision.

"We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments," said Michael Comerford, president of The Heisman Trophy Trust. "We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back...

"Recognizing that the compensation of student athletes is an accepted practice and appears here to stay, these fundamental changes in college athletics led the Trust to decide that now is the right time to return the Trophy to Bush, who unquestionably was the most outstanding college football player of 2005," the Heisman Trophy Trust added.

Bush has been lobbying to get his Heisman Trophy back since 2021 when the NCAA allowed players to start getting paid through NIL.

Reggie Bush's Heisman-winning season records

Reggie Bush won the Heisman in 2005 in his second and final season at USC.

In the Heisman-winning season, he rushed for 1,740 yards on 200 carries and had 16 touchdowns. He also added 478 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Bush beat out Texas QB Vince Young and USC QB Matt Leinart to win the Heisman Trophy in 2005.

After his Heisman-winning season, Bush declared for the NFL Draft and was selected second overall in the 2006 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.