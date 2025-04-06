“Ticking time bomb”: CFB fans label Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama as the next program to make a comeback

Head coach Kalen DeBoer did not have a tremendously successful first season leading the Alabama Crimson Tide. While a record of 9-4 is not poor by most programs' standards, it is far below what the Crimson Tide are used to. It was the first season since 2007 that the Crimson Tide had fewer than 10 wins.
On Friday, CFB analyst J.D. PicKell went on X to discuss which teams have the best chance of bouncing back next season. He asked fans who they think will be the best comeback team of 2025.
Seeing the question, college football fans on X responded, with many saying that Alabama will be back in National Championship contention.
"Ticking time bomb before the sleeping giant awakes!," one fan wrote with a GIF of Alabama players celebrating.
"Alabama football. Sorry they were only gone for a year," one fan commented.
"Alabama," one fan added with some laughing and winking emojis.
Fans continued to react on X. However, many suggested teams other than Kalen DeBoer's Crimson Tide.
"I’d say USC probably. Going to see them bounce back to playoff contention under Riley," one fan wrote.
"Oklahoma, but if your counting winning a natty as the standard of being back, Texas. I could also see Florida being a contender for a playoff spot," one fan commented.
"Resurgence of the state of Florida. UCF has our coach back and i think his will do well managing offense at FSU. We might just have 4 good teams in the state," one fan added.
QB battle will be key for Kalen DeBoer and Alabama this offseason
While the Crimson Tide did not qualify for the college football playoff, they had one of the best QBs in the nation, Jalen Milroe. With Milroe set to enter the 2025 NFL draft, the Crimson Tide have a QB battle on their hands this offseason.
Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide were successful in adding the No. 2-ranked recruit in the nation to the team, QB Keelon Russell. He is expected to compete for the starting job throughout the offseason with redshirt freshman Austin Mack, who appeared in one game this past season.
Russell is the favorite to win the starting job, but with two young QBs, the coaching staff are going to watch both players closely. They are not just going to give the starting job to Russell because he was the No. 2-ranked recruit this year.
