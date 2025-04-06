“Ticking time bomb”: CFB fans label Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama as the next program to make a comeback

Head coach Kalen DeBoer did not have a tremendously successful first season leading the Alabama Crimson Tide. While a record of 9-4 is not poor by most programs' standards, it is far below what the Crimson Tide are used to. It was the first season since 2007 that the Crimson Tide had fewer than 10 wins.

Ad

On Friday, CFB analyst J.D. PicKell went on X to discuss which teams have the best chance of bouncing back next season. He asked fans who they think will be the best comeback team of 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Seeing the question, college football fans on X responded, with many saying that Alabama will be back in National Championship contention.

"Ticking time bomb before the sleeping giant awakes!," one fan wrote with a GIF of Alabama players celebrating.

"Alabama football. Sorry they were only gone for a year," one fan commented.

"Alabama," one fan added with some laughing and winking emojis.

Ad

Fans continued to react on X. However, many suggested teams other than Kalen DeBoer's Crimson Tide.

"I’d say USC probably. Going to see them bounce back to playoff contention under Riley," one fan wrote.

"Oklahoma, but if your counting winning a natty as the standard of being back, Texas. I could also see Florida being a contender for a playoff spot," one fan commented.

Ad

"Resurgence of the state of Florida. UCF has our coach back and i think his will do well managing offense at FSU. We might just have 4 good teams in the state," one fan added.

QB battle will be key for Kalen DeBoer and Alabama this offseason

While the Crimson Tide did not qualify for the college football playoff, they had one of the best QBs in the nation, Jalen Milroe. With Milroe set to enter the 2025 NFL draft, the Crimson Tide have a QB battle on their hands this offseason.

Ad

Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide were successful in adding the No. 2-ranked recruit in the nation to the team, QB Keelon Russell. He is expected to compete for the starting job throughout the offseason with redshirt freshman Austin Mack, who appeared in one game this past season.

Russell is the favorite to win the starting job, but with two young QBs, the coaching staff are going to watch both players closely. They are not just going to give the starting job to Russell because he was the No. 2-ranked recruit this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!