Tim Tebow knows the ins and outs of the college football world to its core. The former Florida Gators quarterback won the Heisman back in the day and was nominated every year he played college ball after that. And he gave his reason for why college football teams perform differently every week despite having the same players.

Tebow currently works as a college football analyst after cutting short his career in the NFL. And he spoke to Paul Finebaum on the complexities of the sport at the college level. Tebow claimed that the players at this level are emotional beings.

Here is what Tim Tebow said in his verdict on the complexities of college football.

"You're not the same every week. You're not a Madden rating where every week you come out you're a 93. These kids are emotional. Every week some could be complacent. Some could be mad. Some could have an edge," Tebow said on the Paul Finebaum Show.

Tebow played four seasons for the Florida Gators and became the first sophomore in NCAA history to win the coveted Heisman Trophy in 2007. He then got nominated for the award during his junior and senior year, missing out with a whisker on both the occasions.

But his exploits in the college football world were enough to land him first-round draft status in the NFL when the Denver Broncos picked him 25th overall in 2010. So he is definitely a good authority to speak on college ball. But the two-time national champion’s NFL career did not go as per plan.

Tim Tebow played for two seasons with the Broncos and enjoyed reasonable success with them, going as far as the playoff divisional round in 2011. But the arrival of Peyton Manning in Denver next season meant that his time with the franchise was short-lived. He then went to the New York Jets but couldn't play much of a role there due to injuries and other reasons.

In 2013, he started his broadcast career while still looking for another opportunity in the NFL. Although he got some contracts, they never resulted in an NFL start ever again. It was mostly due to his completion percentage at the league level. While Tebow had a 66.4% completion rate with the Gators, it fell to 47.9% in the NFL.

The Gators legend now has a successful career in sports broadcasting.