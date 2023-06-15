As the 2024 SEC schedule was released, Tim Tebow was on hand to make some comments about it. The former college football star was there to give his thoughts about what it meant.

Naturally, most of the focus was on the two new teams in the conference. Oklahoma and Texas have both ditched the Big 12 and will be joining the SEC from July 01 of this year.

It marks a power shift that is clear for everyone to see. Oklahoma and Texas have two of the strongest and oldest football programs in the country. The SEC has, in recent years, established itself as the dominant conference with the likes of Alabama and Georgia atop most NFL general managers' minds. So, it makes sense that they would come together for mutual benefit and strength.

However, the welcome into the SEC, as Tim Tebow points out, will be anything but smooth. Oklahoma face Texas, Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee at home. As if that was not enough, they also have to take on LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss and Missouri away.

Texas do not have it easy either. They take on Mississippi State, Florida, Kentucky and champions Georgia at home. Away they have Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Vanderbilt. As Tim Tebow put it, referencing the case of Oklahoma particularly,

"Like what a gauntlet year one! Hey, that's like giving someone a hug and spanking at the same time."

How did Oklahoma and Texas draw such strong opponents which elicited Tim Tebow's mirth?

Tim Tebow is right that Texas and Oklahoma seem to have drawn the short end of the straw. However, beyond what meets the eye, there are simpler explanations for their tough schedule.

The first is that SEC is the toughest conference and everyone is bound to meet a strong team sooner rather than later. Any new team that comes in, like these two have done, have no choice but to embrace the challenge.

The other reason is that this whole thing is partly by design. Since these two new teams were coming in, SEC wanted to maximize their visibility and ensure that they immediately felt part of the conference. To that end, they ensured that all the existing SEC teams play at least one of the two new entrants this year.

It will be a fascinating challenge to see how they finish at the end of the season. They may sink and prove the doommongers right. Or they may go all the way and establish themselves among the top dogs like Georgia or Alabama. All of that remains to be seen.

