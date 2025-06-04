"Time for Bill Belichick to fire his girlfriend" - Paul Finebaum calls out UNC HC for creating distraction with Jordon Hudson drama

North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick has not had the smoothest start to his college football coaching career. While he is viewed by most as one of the greatest NFL coaches of all time, the start to his college coaching career has been up-and-down. While he has not coached a game yet, he has gotten a lot of negative attention for his relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson.
The football world has worried that Hudson could be a distraction for Belichick and the Tar Heels because of her antics. She has become increasingly involved with his professional life in recent months. In an appearance on "Get Up" on Wednesday, analyst Paul Finebaum spoke about how he thinks Belichick needs to fire his girlfriend, at least professionally.
"The one caveat, staying off Page Six," Finebaum said. "What am I talking about? Jordon Hudson. That’s been the distracting story all offseason. The games will help take care of that, as long as she’s out of the way, and Bill Belichick does what he does best, coach. I’m going to go where I shouldn’t go, but then again, we’re talking about Bill Belichick."
"He has fired coaches, gotten rid of great players, he separated from the greatest quarterback of all-time. It’s time for Bill Belichick to fire his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. Listen, I’m happy for them, but North Carolina hired him because he’s a great coach, not to be a distraction. He’s a major distraction right now in this game of football. I’m sorry."
UNC GM Michael Lombardi is reportedly concerned about Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson
Paul Finebaum is not the only person who has expressed concern about Jordon Hudson and her involvement in Bill Belichick's professional life. On Tuesday, journalist Pablo Torre appeared on Bill Simmons' podcast. On the show, Torre spoke about how he had heard that people in Belichick's inner circle are worried about Hudson, including UNC GM Michael Lombardi.
"What if I told you that Belichick's inner circle of actual coaches on staff, including a certain Mike Lombardi, is deeply concerned about Jordon Hudson and her presence in the building?" Torre asked.
The topic changed quickly on the podcast but it was interesting to hear that there are concerns from within UNC.
Belichick is set to coach the first college football season of his career in the fall. The legendary NFL coach has never coached at the college level throughout his 50-year career.
