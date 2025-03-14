"Time for dogs to show what they do": Travis Hunter opens up on his availability for Colorado's pro day

After a brief time in Indianapolis for the 2025 NFL Combine, Colorado's Travis Hunter will show up for the Pro Day next Wednesday and Thursday. Almost 13 players from Deion Sanders' program will attend the event.

Ad

A couple of them have already appeared in front of NFL scouts at the combine. However, athletes like Shilo Sanders and Mark Vassett will have an opportunity to showcase their prowess in front of hundreds of scouts.

While speaking about the event on his podcast on Wednesday, Hunter mentioned that it would be a big moment for players who didn't get an invite to the combine.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

“Now it’s time for the dogs to show what they do. Some of the guys went to the pro day,” Hunter said. (5:48)

The two-way star did not open up about his plans to participate in the drills or workouts. However, he mentioned that he would join forces with Shedeur Sanders and potentially meet scouts of top franchises who are expected to pick him in the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

“I mean, in the combine—so it was good for Tray, Jimmy, me and Shedeur. We’re kind of used to it; we already know what to expect, so we’re good with that. That means we can help out the other guys at the school for the pro day.

"We can help them out, keep them from being nervous, and just let them be comfortable."

Ad

Although Hunter appeared at the combine as both wide receiver and cornerback, he will reportedly show up at the Big 12 pro day as a wideout. His availability for the drills is still unclear.

Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders among top athletes to represent Colorado on pro day

According to the Buffaloes Wire, around 13 players from Deion Sanders' team will attend the event scheduled to be held inside Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It is going to be a three-day process where athletes from Big 12 teams will line up as per their positions from March 19 to March 21. NFL Network will broadcast the event on these days.

Apart from Hunter and Sanders, Mark Vassett, LaJohntay Wester, Herman Smith III, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, Travis Jay, Will Sheppard, Shilo Sanders, Jimmy Horn Jr, Justin Mayers, Chidozie Nwankwo and BJ Green are the other Colorado athletes expected to make the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place