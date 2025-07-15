"Time for a drug test" - CFB fans troll "delusional" Diego Pavia as Vanderbilt QB sets National Championship hopes

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has set his sights on national championship glory with the Vanderbilt Commodores. Pavia disclosed at the SEC Media Days on Monday that his goal with the Commodores this season is to win the national championship.

On3's college football insider Brett McMurphy tweeted the quarterback as saying:

"Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia: 'Going 7-6 (last year) wasn’t good enough. I came back because I want to win a national championship.'"

The quarterback’s confidence has drawn reactions from college football fans, and they shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Might be time for a drug test @VandyFootball @SEC,” one fan wrote.

“Delusional!,” another commented.

“This guy went from being one of the most likeable guys to one of the most annoying guys in record time,” another commented.

“Teabagged Saban on his way out, forever my favorite Vandy QB," one fan wrote.

“Cool, where’s he transferring to?,” a fan joked.

“I like the attitude, but c’mon man,” another wrote.

The Commodores finished with a 7-6 record last season, winning their first bowl in 12 years. While this seems a huge feat to some, Pavia is convinced the team could have done better, but for some narrow losses.

“Every loss I blame on myself when I go home at night," he said during the SEC Media Day (via CBS Sports). "Texas was a big one—two interceptions on tipped balls was big.

"Georgia State, we lost in the last 10 seconds. And then Missouri, we lost in double overtime. We win those three games, and we’re in the playoffs.”

Diego Pavia’s strategy to improve Vanderbilt’s performance

To overcome the challenge of narrow losses, Pavia knows what the team has to do, and he draws inspiration from a national championship-winning Alabama team.

“To not make these games close anymore, to really take off," he said. "I think it was Alabama when they had Mac Jones and the Heisman winner DeVonta Smith, and they just took off with games. So we want to put our pedal to the metal and just take off.”

Diego Pavia is not a stranger to coming up against all odds. The quarterback wasn’t offered by any FBS programs coming out of high school. After two years in junior college and one season at New Mexico State, Pavia joined Vanderbilt ahead of the 2024 season.

Diego Pavia played a huge role in the team’s great run, including a victory over Alabama. He contributed over 3000 yards in total offense and 28 touchdowns to the Commodores’ 2024 campaign.

