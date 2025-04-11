Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava is reportedly negotiating a new NIL deal worth $8 million to remain with the program for the 2025 season. When college football analyst Sean Salisbury caught wind of the money that Iamaleava was demanding from the Vols, he slammed the player and the NIL compensation.

"If this is how we are going to do college football, then they should be able to cut players any time they want, attach buyout numbers to every player, and put a salary cap on the money available in the portal. Time to give these players a taste of reality. Also, need to tie academic progress and performance with their ability to get any money. We no longer have college sports!" Salisbury tweeted on Friday.

Salisbury appears to be frustrated with the contracts and money involved for college athletes. The NCAA began allowing the NIL deals in July 2021, and some have been receiving huge financial contracts despite not being in the pro leagues.

While NIL deals allow student-athletes an opportunity to launch their careers at the collegiate level, the money that some are making is reportedly more than they would earn in pro leagues. Additionally, there is no salary cap when it comes to NIL deals, making it more complicated for all parties involved.

Iamaleava committed to Tennessee in 2023. He played five games in his freshman year, before getting the starting role last season.

Nico Iamaleava misses spring practice session amid negotiations over Tennessee NIL contract

Tennessee Volunteers QB Nico Iamaleava - Source: Imagn

According to reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Nico Iamaleava missed Friday's spring practice session with the Vols. The QB's absence was noted amid his contract negotiations with Tennessee. The reason behind Iamaleava's no-show was not announced.

Iamaleava recorded 2,626 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions for the Vols last season. He also rushed for five TDs and led the team to a 10-3 record.

It will be interesting to see how his NIL contract saga develops in the offseason.

