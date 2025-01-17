"Time to play OUR f***ing game": Jack Sawyer pens fiery note before Ohio State's big game against Notre Dame

Defensive end Jack Sawyer and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to compete in the National Championship Game on Monday against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. They qualified for the game after defeating the Texas Longhorns 28-14 in the Cotton Bowl.

For Sawyer, reaching the National Championship Game is a culmination of four years of competing for the Buckeyes, dating back to the 2021 season. He committed to the school all the way back in 2019 and has been a fan since he was a kid.

In the leadup to the game, Jack Sawyer wrote an article for 'The Players Tribune.' In it, he spoke about his experience with the team and how much the Ohio State Buckeyes have meant to him throughout his life. He closed the article talking about the passage of time and how crazy it feels to be in this position.

"Honestly, man … it’s crazy to think how time flies," Sawyer wrote. "16, 17 years ago, I’m in the yard with my dad making plays like I’m Laurinaitis. Ten years ago, I’m in the family room going nuts and yelling at Zeke through the TV. Five years ago, I’m in Pickerington becoming Ryan Day’s first commit as a head coach."

"A year ago, I’m in Columbus telling Coach that we’re running it back — and deciding with my brothers that we’re doing it together, and pushing our chips in for one more season, and trying to hang a banner that’ll outlive us all. And now we’re here. 'One more season' is down to one more game."

He then concluded his letter with a rousing call to his teammates:

"Anyway……. that’s it from me. Time to lock in. Time to show them how we take a punch in Ohio. Time to go out there and play OUR f***ing game. Time to be Buckeyes."

Jack Sawyer and the Ohio State Buckeyes take on Notre Dame in the National Championship Game on January 20

Jack Sawyer will have the opportunity to make his dreams come true on Monday. It will be the biggest test yet for the Buckeyes. The Fighting Irish have dispatched each of their opponents throughout the college football playoff and look like a team that could win it all.

Jack Sawyer will need to have a big impact on the defensive end of the ball for the Buckeyes to succeed. He has been impactful in the first three playoff games, registering 10 tackles, including four solo efforts, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

