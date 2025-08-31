  • home icon
  • "Time for UCLA to move on": Bruins fans want DeShaun Foster fired after Nico Iamaleava & team's embarrassing loss to Utah

By Maliha
Modified Aug 31, 2025 12:00 GMT
NCAA Football: Big Ten Media Days - Source: Imagn
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s debut in blue and gold didn’t go as planned. DeShaun Foster’s Bruins were thoroughly outplayed in their 2025 season opener, falling 43-10 to Utah.

The performance sparked immediate frustration among UCLA fans.

"Time for UCLA to move on from DeShaun Foster, this team is awful," a fan said.
"DeShaun Foster shouldn’t outlast halftime. You can’t make a big deal of limiting media access and then no-show. I’m ready to press fast-forward on this whole terrible idea. Go away, loser," a person said.
"Deshaun Foster needs to be tried as a war criminal," one said.

Iamaleava started last season at Tennessee and returned home to Los Angeles in April after reported NIL disputes with the Volunteers. His arrival pushed Bruins quarterback Joey Aguilar into the transfer portal. Aguilar later ended up at Tennessee and took over Iamaleava’s old spot.

The contrast on opening weekend only fueled frustration, as Aguilar led the Vols to a 45-26 win over Syracuse, while Iamaleava stumbled in his UCLA debut.

Fans started calling for both Iamaleava and Foster to be shown the door.

"Whoever hired DeShaun Foster as head coach at UCLA and advised to sign Nico Iamaleava to an NIL deal as a QB needs to be fired and never work in collegiate athletics. Embarrassing and borderline fraud by UCLA athletics. Tennessee wins," a person said.
"Deshaun Foster should be fired tomorrow," one said.
"Fire DeShaun Foster," a fan said.

In Foster’s first season in 2024, the Bruins went 5-7, including 3-6 in Big Ten play.

Nico Iamaleava shoulders responsibility after tough loss

In Saturday's game, Nico Iamaleava was under heavy pressure, taking four sacks for a total loss of 28 yards. He finished 11-of-22 through the air for 136 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. Despite the struggles, he led the Bruins on the ground with 13 carries for 47 yards.

However, Iamaleava didn’t hesitate to take accountability for the loss.

“We just didn’t execute well," Iamaleava said (via SI). "We need to finish drives. Coach Tino [Sunseri] put us in the right position to execute, but me personally, I have to be better. We all have to be better as a unit. I have to take myself to the drawing board and use this film as a learning experience.”
Utah quarterback Devon Dampier stole the spotlight as the Utes stormed to a 20-0 lead early in the second quarter and never looked back. Even so, Iamaleava acknowledged the opponent’s performance.

“Utah was a great team, you have to give credit where it’s due," Iamaleava said. "They came out to play. We’re going to face many more tough opponents on the schedule and we have to be ready.”

Iamaleava and the Bruins will look to regroup when they face UNLV on Sept. 6.

