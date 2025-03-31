Titans HC Brian Callahan makes feelings known about Shedeur Sanders' polarising personality after NFL owners meetings

Shedeur Sanders came out of the 2024 season being regarded as a top quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft pool. A highly efficient passer, Sanders is calm under pressure and across his two seasons, he completed 71.8% of his passes, throwing for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns.

Ad

Sanders has the tools to thrive in the NFL. However, some hold an opposing view of the athlete. After the scouting combine, an unnamed quarterbacks coach, whose team is in the top seven picks, called him “arrogant,” according to NFL insider Josina Anderson.

Draft expert Todd McShay also mentioned that two teams felt Sanders wasn’t interested in their feedback during interviews, saying it came off as unprofessional. Whether these are just rumors flying about, which often happen when someone as popular as Sanders is in the limelight, or if there’s some truth to them, the majority holds a positive opinion of the quarterback.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After NFL team owners gathered at The Breakers in Palm Beach for the first day of their meeting on Sunday, Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan was asked about his view of Sanders.

“Our interactions with him have been really positive. … I liked his demeanor like the way he comes across,” Callahan said of Shedeur Sanders. “He’s confident without being over-the-top, which is a good thing. But I’m enjoying it.

Ad

"I wouldn’t say that I know him as good as some other people that have worked with him for a long time but all our interactions have been positive. I’m excited to see what he can bring.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brian Callahan’s other worthy candidates apart from Shedeur Sanders

The Titans hold the first pick in the upcoming draft, and Brian Callahan shared more about the team’s thinking with Tom Pellissero at the meeting.

"I think it's a short list at No. 1 for sure,” Callahan said. “It's all the guys that I think are worthy of it, the ones that everyone talks about out there, and between Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward and Abdul Carter, I think those are, that's the top of the draft for me, those are the most elite players in the draft.

Ad

"There's going to be a lot of good ones certainly that come after them, but I think those at this moment are the best players in the draft and at the top of it."

Callahan’s top four picks make sense, considering the Titans’ needs and many mock drafts have predicted these players will go early in the first round. This also matches what general manager Mike Borgonzi said earlier, that the team wouldn’t pass on a “generational talent” in the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback