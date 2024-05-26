"To me, that was the biggest thing": Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer on setting his priorities straight before taking Alabama job

Kalen DeBoer has had a very quick rise to one of the biggest jobs in all of college football. The coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide spoke with Ryen Russillo a couple of weeks ago about how coaching the team is unlike anything he has experienced before.

During the interview, DeBoer was asked about what was one of his priorities before taking the Crimson Tide job. He replied:

"The biggest thing for me is always family. My wife, she's been through it all. I've got two kids. ... it's about making sure they're all good with this. As long as they're happy. ... to me, that was the biggest thing."

It's clear that family is a large part of life for Kalen DeBoer. If they were not on board with him taking the Alabama job, he might not have done so and would have stayed with the Washington Huskies.

Kalen DeBoer is married to his wife, Nicole, for nearly 23 years. He has spoken about the support Nicole has for him, which allows him to devote fully to his team. DeBoer told The Paul Finebaum Show just after his move to Alabama:

"You don’t do this job without someone that supports you in every way and allows you to go to work and pour yourself into these players and staff and program."

The pair have two daughters, Alexis and Avery. Alexis is a college softball player for the Washington Huskies. Reportedly, the Huskies were interested in her before they wanted to bring her father to the football program.

However, with his move to Tuscaloosa, DeBoer had to leave his eldest daughter as she pursues her softball career.

Can Kalen DeBoer win a National Championship with Alabama?

In the same week that Kalen DeBoer departed for Alabama, he led the Washington Huskies into the national championship game against the Michigan Wolverines. Now he's with Alabama. Could he do so again next season?

The Crimson Tide will come into the 2024 season as the defending SEC champions, but they may struggle to retain their title.

That's partly down to personnel changes. Alabama has lost some key players during the NFL draft and via the transfer portal, which opened after former coach Nick Saban retired. That includes players like Terrion Arnold, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Caleb Downs and Isaiah Bond. Their absence will be felt in the Alabama team.

Additionally, the program may struggle in 2024 due to the changes in the SEC. Alabama are no longer seen as the program that will easily win the conference. Teams like the Georgia Bulldogs and the Texas Longhorns are considered strong enough to be able to amount a challenge.

However, one saving grace is the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, where Alabama is highly likely to make. From this point, as with college basketball's March Madness, anything can happen.

The Crimson Tide could become hot at just the right time, and Kalen DeBoer could lead it to not only another national championship game but a championship title.

Do you think that Alabama will win the national championship this season?

