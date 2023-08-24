Greg McElroy offers a unique viewpoint on the legendary Florida-Alabama rivalry. On December 5, 2009, a titanic battle took place, a day that would go down in college football history. On that fateful day, the Florida Gators and the Alabama Crimson Tide faced off for SEC dominance.

Alabama wanted to unseat the incumbent champs and establish their history, while Florida was aiming for their third SEC championship in four years. The outcome of that game went down in history as a pivotal moment, heralding the dawn of one of college football's most dominant eras.

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy, who was Crimson Tide QB from 2007 to 2011, still vividly remembers that fateful night, and recently shared his views on "The Volume" podcast. Alabama's victory over Florida in 2009 was significant due to their 2008 SEC Championship loss.

"We watched 'Miracle' the night before the game because Florida, to us, they were the Soviets," McElroy said. "They were the gold standard. ... They were looking at trying to win three out of four, and we were the only ones standing in [their] way." Greg said.

How did Greg McElroy tackle his belittlement before Alabama vs. Florida?

Despite not being on their regular-season schedule, the Crimson Tide's fixation on Florida remained undiminished. The team prepared rigorously for the game, preparing for 365 days of frustration and preparation. To boost their competitive fire, Alabama orchestrated a movie night before the game, featuring the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team's victory over the Soviet Union.

Experts had expressed doubt about Alabama's chances in the weeks preceding the game, especially in light of Florida's alleged edge at the quarterback position with Tim Tebow directing their offense. Still, McElroy and his teammates fueled their championship performance with this uncertainty.

Greg McElroy noted that a lot of people didn't give them a chance. They expressed concerns that their rosters were equal, with Florida having a significant advantage at quarterback. He was upset about that, and that night he played one of his finest games ever.

The Crimson Tide not only won the game in 2009, but they also delivered a message to the whole college football world. The passing of the torch altered the landscape of the sport for years to come. Since then, Alabama has reigned supreme for more than 15 years, and the victory on December 5, 2009, stands out as an important event in college football history.