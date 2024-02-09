It seems that once you are a coach you never stop being one, and Nick Saban is the coach. While enjoying his retirement and playing at the Phoenix Open Golf tournament, the former Alabama coach ran into Larry Fitzgerald's son Devin.

Devin Fitzgerald is looking to follow in the footsteps of his father and is expected to play college football as a wide receiver in 2026 after he graduates from high school.

The youngster seems to have been impressed by the encounter with Nick Saban, as he tweeted to share the following words about the meeting:

"Today Coach blessed me with so much knowledge and insight about life and the game. His players were so lucky to be coached and mentored by him."

Those are some rather mature words by a teenager, who knows to appreciate a meeting with the greatest to ever do it.

Nick Saban is enjoying retirement and improving his game

Nick Saban seems to be making up lost time, as he has been participating this week in the Phoenix Open Golf Tournament.

Saban, a known golf aficionado, never had too much time to dedicate to the hobby while being at work as a football coach. Here's what the former Alabama man said about the experience:

“It’s great to meet a new sort of group of people and be associated with events like this, where you have a lot of fun. You know, I love coaching. I love trying to help create value for players.

"But you know, it was inevitable at some point in time that I was gonna have to do something else, and now hopefully, I can help the game and college football even more in retirement than before and do a lot of other things to start the next chapter of your life. I don’t want to really quit work. I just didn’t want to work all the time"

Nick Saban set to join ESPN's College GameDay

On Wednesday, as Saban was busy participating in the open golf tournament, it was announced that he will join the cast of ESPN's College GameDay for the 2024 season.

He will join Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee on set for one of the most popular sports shows in the United States of America.