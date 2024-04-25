“Today’s the day!” - Drake Maye’s GF Ann Michael hypes up North Carolina QB ahead of 2024 NFL draft

Drake Maye is one of the top QB prospects in this year's NFL Draft class and is expected to go off the board early in the day. He had a stellar career with the North Carolina Tar Heels and established himself as one of the top signal callers in the ACC. Now it is time for the 2024 Draft as the next step towards realizing his dream to turn pro.

Just ahead of the Draft on Thursday, Maye’s girlfriend Ann Michael Hudson took to Instagram to hype up the QB. She shared a snap on her IG story with an adorable message for her boyfriend. Hudson expressed her excitement for Maye on the morning of the draft in Detroit.

“Today's the day! So excited for you,” she wrote in her story while tagging Maye.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ann Michael Hudson's hype message for boyfriend Drake Maye.

Maye is expected to be a top five pick in the draft despite being loaded with top QB talents this year. The likes of Heisman winners Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels also form a part of the draft class and so do the likes of national champion J.J. McCarthy and runner up Michael Penix Jr.

Maye is seen as a prototypical QB who has a high chance of success in the league.

Drake Maye’s cool experience from the visit to the Washington Commanders

Drake Maye visited the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. Speaking about the experience he had during the visit, the former North Carolina quarterback called it ‘one of the cooler visits’.

“You always typically go and see, (we go to a) steak dinner spot and you're surrounded with the head coach, GM and quarterback coaches. The Commanders took the approach of all of us being together and seeing how we interacted. I got the chance to swing the golf club a little bit,” he told Kevin Clark on ‘This Is Football’.

Maye said that he enjoyed being around different guys who he saw during high school recruitment. Calling it a ‘full circle’ moment, the QB said that it was a really cool experience for him. Will he end up with the Commanders in the draft?