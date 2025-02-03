Todd McShay highlights the tricky aspect of drafting Travis Hunter over Shedeur Sanders & Cam Ward ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL draft is fast approaching, and there have been several talking points about the top pick. While many fans and analysts have suggested that two-way star Travis Hunter could go as the No. 1 pick, others have proposed that either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders could be selected with the top pick this year.

However, analyst Todd McShay has pointed out the tricky aspect of picking Hunter over the two quarterbacks as the top pick. On Rich Eisen's show on Saturday, he said that Hunter is the best offensive weapon in this year's draft, but the versatile star could cause some problems for his team's playbook.

"I look at him right now, and you would think cornerback would be his best spot," McShay said. " He's a dynamic playmaker on that side of the ball. I actually think he's a better wide receiver right now.

"But the tricky part, if you're an NFL team, is if you don't go for a quarterback, I think you have to play him at the primary position as (a) corner and then put in packages for him on the offensive side."

McShay also highlighted how previous two-way players were forced to have more of a defensive role for their NFL teams while having a minuscule impact on the offensive side of the ball.

Hunter capped off an excellent 2024 season on offense and defense for Colorado. He caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as a wideout and recorded 36 tackles, 11 pass breakups and four interceptions as a cornerback. In the process, Hunter won the Heisman Trophy.

The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

When is the 2025 NFL draft?

The 2025 NFL draft will run from April 24 to April 26. The three-day event will be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The entire event will be broadcast live on NFL Network. Fans can also live stream the event on YouTube TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN+.

