"[Todd Monken] did a lot for me, gave me a chance”: Ladd McConkey hints at a potential Ravens move during Georgia WR’s NFL Combine 2024 statement

Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been one of the top stars of college football in the last few years.

McConkey is currently at the NFL Combine with the goal of trying to impress potential NFL teams.

During today's press conference, McConkey was asked about his experience working with current Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

“He was a good coach. He did a lot for me. He gave me a chance," McConkey said. "In that second year and we won two natty's together. To reunite with him it'll be cool.”

Monken and McConkey worked together at Georgia when Monken was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Athens from 2020-23.

During their time, the Bulldogs won two back-to-back national championships, with the second one being the culmination of an undefeated season for Georgia.

McConkey was a key part of Monken's offense. During their two seasons together, McConkey recorded 1,209 yards and scored 12 touchdowns.

Monken departed from the Bulldogs after their second national championship win to become the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens.

During his first season with the Ravens, he was in charge of a strong offense led by quarterback Lamar Jackson. He took them to the AFC Championship game before losing to eventual Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Will the Baltimore Ravens draft Ladd McConkey?

McConkey said in his interview that his reunion with Monken would be “cool.”

He later confirmed that he had spoken with the Ravens representatives at the Combine.

A potential Ravens pick for McConkey would bring him into a wide receiver room that has Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and emerging talent Zay Flowers.

According to Pro Football Network, McConkey is predicted to be an early-round pick but could be a late first-round pick.

This gives the Ravens the perfect opportunity to draft him, as they have the 30th pick in the first round, the perfect spot to bring McConkey to Baltimore and reunite him with the coordinator he had a lot of success with in college.