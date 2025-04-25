“Tom Brady went in the 6th”: Colorado fans console Deion Sanders Jr after Shedeur’s snub on NFL draft day 1

Deion Sanders Jr. was active on X (formerly Twitter) throughout the entire first round of the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday. There might have been an expectation to see his stepbrother get picked in the early picks.

His first tweet came across around the No. 10 pick when the Chicago Bears picked up Michigan tight end Colston Loveland at No. 10. He wrote a simple three-word message, keeping his spirits high.

"I love it," Sanders Jr. wrote.

However, NFL teams kept him waiting for the entire night as Shedeur Sanders remained unpicked on NFL Draft Day 1. The next message his brother fired was:

"Thank You God! Let your will be done"

Fans assumed Sanders Jr. was disappointed as they started consoling him on social media after his brother surprisingly remained unpicked.

One fan asked Sanders Jr. to take the example of the greatest quarterback in the NFL, Tom Brady, who was not picked until the sixth round.

"Tom Brady went in the 6th @ShedeurSanders will be fine! Perfect Timing," one fan commented.

"💯 there is a master plan and it will be in Shedeur's favor. Bet on that!" one fan wrote.

"Haters will Hater. It will be satisfying when he Wins SB 🏈🏆" another wrote in optimism.

Hopes for Shedeur Sanders continued on the internet.

"Amen, God got him!!! He gone place him in the perfect situation," another added.

"Bro wtf was Shedeur doing in them meetings. Ain’t no way man, my heart is broke 💔💔" one fan commented.

"We will trust in the Lord with all of our hearts, and we will NOT lean to our own understanding! Praising God in advance for the victory!" another fan said.

What lies ahead for Shedeur Sanders?

The first thing of course will require Shedeur Sanders to get picked. Only two quarterbacks were drafted in the first round. Miami QB Cam Ward at No. 1 by the Tennessee Titans and Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart at No. 25 by the New York Giants.

There are still teams needing a starting quarterback out of this draft who could be interested in the services of Colorado star. The Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers are four teams who could draft Shedeur in the second round.

Among them, the Browns have the advantage with the first and fourth pick in the second round if they want to draft Sanders. The Raiders follow them with No. 37 pick, followed by the Saints at No. 40. As for the Steelers, they are not scheduled to pick before No. 83 comes on board.

