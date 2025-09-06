Tommy Castellanos Heisman odds: Deep dive into FSU QB's chances to win coveted honor in 2025

One of the hottest stories of the 2025 season so far is the steady rise of Tommy Castellanos Heisman odds. The Florida State Seminoles quarterback wasn’t a leading candidate for the top college football prize coming into the season.

Ad

However, a commanding display in the season opener to defeat Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Crimson Tide has brought him into the limelight. Castellanos, who transferred from Boston College, completed 9-of-14 passes for 152 yards.

But it was on his foot that he really made a difference, rushing for 78 yards and one score on 16 carries. Florida State won 31-14, rising from its underdog status, and with it rose Tommy Castellanos’ Heisman stock.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What are Tommy Castellanos Heisman Odds?

From +6000 prior to the season opener, Tommy Castellanos Heisman odds jumped to +3000, per BetMGM, after the win against Alabama. According to a ranking by On3, the Seminoles quarterback is the No. 20 Heisman candidate with the most likely odds to win.

Ad

Trending

Before his transfer to Florida State, Castellanos was a starter over two seasons at Boston College, where he transferred from UCF. He was a thorn in the Seminoles’ side last season, while still with the Eagles.

In the 2024 season opener against Florida State, he completed 10 of 16 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns. He was as lethal on the ground, rushing for an additional 73 yards and a score.

Can Tommy Castellanos win the Heisman Trophy?

While it’s too early to call, it is certain that Tommy Castellanos Heisman odds will see another rise after Week 2. Leading the Seminoles to a blowout win over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions, the senior quarterback is bent on being a menace to defenses.

Ad

His arrival at Tallahassee coincides with the Seminoles’ search for a hero after a disastrous 2024 campaign that saw them finish 2-10. He is central to Mike Norvell’s rebuild at the program, after the decision to retain him despite the terrible 2024 season.

Although he’s shown he’s worthy of taking the leadership mantle at Florida State, more challenges still lie ahead for Castellanos. A packed October will see him face Carson Beck-led Miami.

Matchups with Clemson and Florida are also lined up in November. These will be tougher opponents than Alabama. And consistently showing up in the big games is the only way he gets a chance at winning the Heisman.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More