Tony Petitti will "defer" to NCAA ruling against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan sign-stealing scandal amid theories of indefinite suspension: Reports

The Michigan Wolverines have been the subject of an NCAA investigation for a sign-stealing incident. There have been rumors surrounding a potential suspension for coach Jim Harbaugh, but reports suggest Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti will await the conclusion of the NCAA investigation before any punishment is levied.

College football insider Greg Swaim has reported that Harbaugh and the Wolverines will be okay for the remainder of the 2023 college football season as a ruling will take time and the NCAA investigation continues.

Swaim tweeted:

"Michigan and Harbaugh may skate afterall. Word this morning is that Pettiti and the Big 10 will defer to the NCAA, which means it may be months or even years before any ruling is made."

The issue stems from an illegal sign-stealing incident involving staffer Connor Stalions. On Friday, Stalions resigned from the program to lessen the negative press that the University of Michigan was receiving.

This update will upset the remaining members of the Big Ten Conference as several members were pushing for Tony Petitti to give a swift punishment to the Wolverines. However, Michigan president Santa Ono did write a letter to Petitti asking for him to learn all the facts first with the investigation before reaching a decision.

Can the Michigan Wolverines win the national championship this season?

The Wolverines have been one of the most dominant programs in college football as they are leading the nation with just 6.7 points per game allowed. With incredible offensive talents such as junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy and senior running back Blake Corum, this team is one of the greatest in the sport.

After Week 10, the AP Poll was released on Sunday and the Wolverines remained at the third spot in the country. Last week was the first College Football Playoff ranking by the CFP Committee that agreed as they also ranked Michigan behind the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Georgia Bulldogs.

The biggest issue for the Wolverines stems from their schedule. The program has not faced too many quality opponents but has games against the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes coming up in the next few weeks.

If the Wolverines lose a single game, they are in danger of missing the College Football Playoff entirely, as the Washington Huskies are on the verge of taking one of the top four spots.

If the program can make the CFP, they have a great chance of winning. With an excellent coach in Harbaugh, an outstanding defense and impeccable offensive weapons, they are going to be difficult to beat.