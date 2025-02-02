“Too broke to hire a new coordinator”: CFB fans left unimpressed as Brent Venables announces new role

Brent Venables announced on Saturday that he will assume defensive play-calling duties for Oklahoma in 2025. The Sooners’ head coach’s decision comes following the departure of defensive coordinator Zac Alley for the same role at West Virginia.

“I have reflected on all facets of our program over the past several weeks,” Venables said. “Since I was hired as head coach, we have carefully assembled the defensive personnel and scheme that is suited to compete at the highest level, and we’ve built a deep and talented roster ready for the moment.

“I have high expectations for our program and will do everything in my power to achieve our goals for our players. To that end, I will take over defensive play-calling responsibilities for the 2025 season.”

Brent Venables' decision has generated a lot of reactions from college football fans. He cited extensive discussions about all aspects of the program as a key factor in his decision but it hasn’t impressed many.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions online:

"Lmaooooo too broke to hire a new coordinator. Couldn’t be WVU."

Other reactions from fans:

"Now Oklahoma only needs a head coach," a fan wrote.

"Going against recent trends of head coaches playing more of a CEO role," another fan wrote.

"Just so Oklahoma could win 7 games instead of 6. Lmao," another fan wrote.

Brent Venables is taking over defensive play-calling despite defensive additions

Brent Venables' play-calling decision comes as a surprise considering Oklahoma’s recent addition to its defensive staff. The program had been focused on replacing Zac Alley throughout the offseason.

The Sooners announced two new staff additions on Saturday, welcoming former Arkansas State defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling and former Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin.

“Adding Nate and Wes to our team, with their extensive and diverse experience, simply adds to my expectations and excitement for our defensive unit,” Venables said. “I’m energized by the prospect of getting back into play-calling and for the continued momentum I see us gaining with the strategic moves we’re making on both sides of the ball.

“The addition of Ben Arbuckle as a young, innovative and proven offensive coordinator, as well as the talented players we’ve added via the transfer portal, have me equally excited about the immediate future of our offense.”

Brent Venables will resume play-calling duties for the first time since his largely successful 10-year tenure as Clemson’s defensive coordinator. In their inaugural SEC season, the Sooners ranked No. 5 in total defense, and the program aims to improve further in 2025.

