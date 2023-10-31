Top 10 college football memes circulating across the internet after Week 9 CFB clash 

The college football regular season is entering its last leg, and Week 9 brought us a bit of everything. From Oklahoma's loss to Miami's surprising decision not to kneel at the end of their game, college football remains as entertaining as always.

The internet couldn't wait to react to another week of college football, so here are some of the best memes from the latest NCAA game.

Fans mocked Mario Cristobal's choice not to take a knee and instead run the ball with 33 seconds remaining in their game against Georgia Tech. The Miami Hurricanes lost the game as a result of Cristobal's decision, and fans mocked his decision:

LSU's defensive troubles seemed gone in their 62-0 victory over the Army Knights

Fans made fun of Michigan's supporters who are blaming Ohio State's Ryan Day for collaborating with investigations into the Wolverines cheating scandal:

Fans of Ohio State are hoping Kyle McCord reaches the level of CJ Stroud and they've found similarities between the two of them

Georgia is still the top dog in college football after Week 9, and some fans don't seem to like it

A user made a pun between Halloween and Dabo's portal strategy, or more accurately the lack thereof:

Fans at East Carolina seem ready to wave goodbye to their HC

Can Washington and Oregon hurt you?

Are the Huskies getting worried after their Week 8 and 9 performances?

Biggest Losers of Week 9

Oklahoma Sooners

The Sooners fell to a Kansas team that wasn't even ranked. The Jayhawks were ranked a few weeks ago, but this looks bad on Oklahoma's resume.

To make things worse, their closest rival Texas won its Week 9 clash despite not being able to have Quinn Ewers as a starter. The Sooners were already a black horse for the national playoffs, but now it seems far-fetched for them.

Duke Blue Devils

Oh Duke, what a ride it was. The Blue Devils was one of the feel-good stories of the year, as the school better known for its basketball program had been on the rankings ever since they defeated the Clemson Tigers in Week 1.

Riley Leonard, their young quarterback, captured the nation's imagination with his mothers' "You suck" encouragement. However, in mid-season, he suffered an ankle injury, and since coming back Duke hasn't been the same. The shutout 23-0 defeat to Louisville saw them drop off the rankings.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Once a top 10 team, their Week 9 defeat to Georgia Tech 46-42 saw them drop from the ranks entirely. What could have been a breakthrough year for the ACC program, could see them miss the chance to go to their conference's title game.