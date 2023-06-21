Top 10 College Football Quarterback Rooms: Where does Texas' duo Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning stack up?

Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning will both call the Texas Longhorns home in 2023. Ewers and Manning are two of the highest-rated prospects in 247 Sports history as they are two of just three quarterback prospects that the platform has given a perfect 100 recruiting grade.

PFF recently revealed their list of the Top 10 quarterback rooms in the nation, entering the 2023 season. The Longhorns ranked third, trailing only the USC Trojans and LSU Tigers.

Max Chadwick of PFF stated:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If there's one word to describe Texas' quarterback room, it would be "hype"... Ewers was a gunslinger during his first season as a starter, which was a double-edged sword. While his 6.3% big-time throw rate ranked 12th among Power Five quarterbacks, his 67.5% adjusted completion rate stood just 59th."

Chadwick added:

"If he doesn't live up to the hype this season, the Longhorns could turn to Manning, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class and is the next in line to his family's quarterback dynasty.

"He might not even be Ewers' backup though, as that job could belong to redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy, who impressed in the spring game and was a top-15 quarterback recruit in the 2022 class."

While the Longhorns finished just 8-5 last season, Quinn Ewers is viewed as one of the biggest potential breakout candidates in college football. He finished with 2,177 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions in 10 games last season, with a 58.1% passing completion rate.

Could Quinn Ewers enter Heisman talks in 2023?

Ewers had an up-and-down season in 2022, his first year receiving playing time. The top overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class won the starting quarterback job for a second consecutive year.

Baylor v Texas

While the Texas Longhorns are looking to compete for their first-ever College Football Playoff spot, they will need Ewers to take a big step in order to do so.

Jesse Simonton of On3 Sports believes he can do just that, stating:

"Easily the Big 12’s most likely Heisman Trophy contender, Ewers was officially anointed QB1 for the Longhorns this spring after holding off Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning.

"The former No. 1 overall recruit flashed his 5-star talent against Alabama and Oklahoma last season, but he also struggled with injuries and inconsistencies."

He added:

"After a strong spring and surrounded by the best-supporting cast of playmakers not at Ohio State, Ewers should have a monster sophomore season. Beat Alabama in Week 2 or take Texas to the Big 12 Championship and Ewers will be among the favorites to win the award come the end of the year."

Simonton gave Quinn Ewers the third-best chance to win the Heisman Trophy, trailing only USC Trojans quarterback and 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams and Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis.

While the Longhorns quarterback will require a big leap from his 2022 season to enter Heisman talks, he certainly has the talent and potential to make such a jump.

Beating out Williams, however, seems like a difficult task for any college player.

Poll : 0 votes