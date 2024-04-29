Top 10 Dylan Edwards memes that are cracking up the internet after transferring from Colorado to Kansas State

Dylan Edwards spent the first season of his collegiate career as a member of the Colorado Buffaloes. In the 2023 recruiting class, the four-star prospect had a solid freshman season. He finished the year with 321 rushing yards and one touchdown on 76 carries. Edwards added 36 receptions for 299 yards and four touchdowns. He returned five kickoffs for 105 yards and two punts for 19 yards.

After announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal earlier this week, Edwards joined the Kansas State Wildcats on Sunday, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, who tweeted:

"BREAKING: Former Colorado RB Dylan Edwards has Committed to Kansas State, @on3sports has learned As a True Freshman, Edwards totaled 768 All-Purpose Yards & 5 TDs Will have 3 years of eligibility remaining."

Check out Hayes Fawcett's tweet below:

The move will see Edwards return to his home state of Kansas as he played high school football about two hours away. Take a look at how fans reacted to the news below.

Top 10 Dylan Edwards memes that are cracking up the internet

Fans reacted to the news of Dylan Edwards leaving the Colorado Buffaloes to join the Kansas State Wildcats with a variety of memes. @Stanimal032 shared a GIF of Vince Vaughn from Wedding Crashers:

@sammak_ian shared a photo of the two campuses, adding:

"What you had to what you’re getting, oof I hope that money is good!"

@GooseKnucklezz shared a picture of Idris Elba's character Stringer Bell from The Wire and wrote:

"I want you to put the word out there that we back up."

@Skobuffsupdates expressed their excitement for when the Wildcats visit the Buffaloes on October 12 by sharing a clip of rapper Lil Wayne sticking up his middle finger, writing:

"If you ain't on the team, you ain't on the team then ni**a."

@HuskerGI simply shared a screenshot of the matchup:

@averyjohnsonfan shared a screenshot of a deleted tweet from Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Cobee Bryant taking a shot at Edwards, hoping to provide fuel for the October 26 matchup.

"Remember this next October. 💜💜💜"

@SpaceSpiracy shared a GIF of Wildcats' basketball head coach Jerome Tang, captioning the tweet:

"Let’s gooooo!!!!!!"

@TheTrianoKid pointed out that this isn't Edwards' first time committing to Kansas State:

"so dylan edwards initially committed to kansas state, backed out, and then entered the transfer portal to return to kansas state? makes me think 🤔."

@wingsbiersports shared a clip of Kansas State running back DJ Giddens, writing:

"Everybody was turnt and I was a little turnt"

@Wick835 shared a GIF of Denzel Washington from Training Day:

